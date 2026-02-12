National Animation Museum and CalArts Announce New Collaboration Exploring the Future of Animation

National Animation Museum exterior concept art. Courtesy of the National Animation Museum. National Animation Museum team at work. Courtesy of the National Animation Museum. CalArts main entrance. Photo: Rafael Hernandez. Courtesy of California Institute of the Arts.

Partnership explores new models for animation education, exhibitions, public and industry engagement.

This collaboration is about creating pathways for artists and audiences to engage with where animation has been, and where it’s going next.” — Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM) and the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) announced a new collaboration that brings together two influential leaders in animation to explore future-facing opportunities across education, programming, and industry engagement. The collaboration was formally announced at the NAM Collaborators Event held on January 31 in Burbank, California.

The event brought together museum, animation industry, and education leaders and featured original artwork from the Joe Ranft Collection shown publicly for the first time, made possible by the Ranft Family Trust.

The NAM and CalArts collaboration is intended to explore new models for how animation is taught, experienced, and shared with the public. By connecting CalArts’ legacy of artist-driven experimentation with the National Animation Museum’s focus on storytelling, exhibitions, and immersive experiences, the institutions will evaluate opportunities that bridge education, industry, and audiences. Potential areas of collaboration include co-developed programs and exhibitions, student-led initiatives, research and creative exchange, and public-facing experiences that reflect the evolving future of animation.

Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum, said, “Animation is at a pivotal moment—technologically, creatively, and culturally. Partnering with CalArts allows us to explore how education, experimentation, and public storytelling can come together in meaningful new ways. This collaboration is about creating pathways for artists and audiences to engage with where animation has been, and where it’s going next.”

Ravi Rajan, President of CalArts, added, “CalArts has long been a place where artists are encouraged to challenge conventions and imagine what’s possible. Collaborating with the National Animation Museum creates an opportunity to extend that spirit beyond the classroom, connecting our students and faculty with new audiences and contexts for animation as a living, evolving art form.”

CalArts joins a growing group of organizations collaborating with the National Animation Museum during its planning phase, including The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, IndieCade, MinaLima—the graphic design team behind the Harry Potter films—and Param Science Experience Centre. Together, these partnerships are helping shape a foundation for innovation, education, and public engagement in animation.

During the NAM Collaborators Event, the National Animation Museum also provided an in-depth progress update on its planning efforts and announced that it is seeking development funding for Phase 2 of its project. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in 2027 and will focus on specific site selection and comprehensive business planning.

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501(c)(3) California-based nonprofit organization developing virtual and physical educational experiences. The Museum’s mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. Learn more at nationalanimationmuseum.org or follow @NationalAnimationMuseum on social media.

About California Institute of the Arts

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution of higher education, founded in 1961 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney and located in Santa Clarita, California. CalArts was the first institution in the nation to offer residential undergraduate and graduate degrees in both the visual and performing arts, and today offers comprehensive programs across visual, performing, media, and literary arts through its six schools.

