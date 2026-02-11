GekoGear Introduces Orbit D220 AI Dash Cam to Help Everyday Drivers Feel Safer and More Confident on the Road

Orbit D220 2K Quad HD AI Front and Rear Dash Cam Orbit D220 Advanced Assistance Driver Technology Orbit D220 Motion Sensing: Pedestrian Collision Warning Orbit D220 Front and Rear Dash Cam with Clip Locking Orbit D220 Built-In GPS Tracking of Location and Speed

2K Front and Rear Dash Cam Uses Smart Driver Alerts to Support New and Senior Drivers, Delivering Easy Connectivity, Built-In GPS, and Crystal-Clear Video

Drivers want more than a camera; they want peace of mind. For new or seasoned drivers, Orbit D220 delivers smart alerts and clear visibility to reduce stress, spot hazards, and drive with confidence” — Allen Ku, president of Adesso

WALNUT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GekoGear , an innovator in smart automotive safety and driving technology, today introduced the Orbit D220 2K Quad HD AI Front and Rear Dash Cam , a dual-camera system designed to make everyday driving feel safer, simpler, and more reassuring. Ideal for families, commuters, and anyone who spends time on the road, the Orbit D220 helps drivers stay aware, capture important moments, and drive with greater peace of mind. The Orbit D220 is available for $199.99 at GekoGear’s website and select online retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy Canada.From new drivers building confidence, to senior drivers looking for extra reassurance, to families heading out on long road trips, the Orbit D220 brings smart, easy-to-use driver assistance features once reserved for high-end vehicles into an accessible aftermarket solution. With AI-powered alerts, sharp front and rear video, and simple smartphone connectivity, the Orbit D220 acts like an extra set of eyes on the road, helping drivers stay alert and prepared in real-world driving situations.“Drivers today want more than just a camera, they want peace of mind,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “Whether you’re a new driver, a longtime driver, or packing up for a long road trip, the Orbit D220 provides smart alerts and clear visibility that help reduce stress, anticipate potential hazards, and make every drive feel more confident.”Key Features of the Orbit D220 Include:Dual-Channel Quad HD RecordingRecords 2K Quad HD video from the front camera and 1080p Full HD video from the rear, providing comprehensive coverage of the road ahead and behind.OrbitVision™ AI Driver AssistanceIntegrated AI features include Forward Collision Warnings, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alerts, Virtual Bumper distance monitoring, and Start-and-Go notifications to support safer driving.Wi-Fi 6 and Built-In GPSHigh-speed Wi-Fi 6 enables fast wireless transfers to a smartphone, while integrated GPS logs speed, route, and location data for accurate playback and reporting.Event Protection and Parking MonitoringG-sensor impact detection, emergency event locking, loop recording, and time-lapse parking mode help ensure critical footage is captured and preserved.Sleek, User-Friendly DesignFeatures a slim profile, intuitive 3-inch IPS display, and support for up to 128GB microSD storage for extended recording.As traffic congestion and distracted driving continue to challenge everyday drivers, dash cams have become an increasingly popular way to add confidence and accountability on the road. With its blend of smart alerts, high-quality video, and easy-to-use connected features, the Orbit D220 offers a practical, modern solution for families, commuters, and anyone who wants a little extra peace of mind behind the wheel.Press kit with images: HERE

