GekoGear Introduces Orbit D220 AI Dash Cam to Help Everyday Drivers Feel Safer and More Confident on the Road
2K Front and Rear Dash Cam Uses Smart Driver Alerts to Support New and Senior Drivers, Delivering Easy Connectivity, Built-In GPS, and Crystal-Clear Video
From new drivers building confidence, to senior drivers looking for extra reassurance, to families heading out on long road trips, the Orbit D220 brings smart, easy-to-use driver assistance features once reserved for high-end vehicles into an accessible aftermarket solution. With AI-powered alerts, sharp front and rear video, and simple smartphone connectivity, the Orbit D220 acts like an extra set of eyes on the road, helping drivers stay alert and prepared in real-world driving situations.
“Drivers today want more than just a camera, they want peace of mind,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “Whether you’re a new driver, a longtime driver, or packing up for a long road trip, the Orbit D220 provides smart alerts and clear visibility that help reduce stress, anticipate potential hazards, and make every drive feel more confident.”
Key Features of the Orbit D220 Include:
Dual-Channel Quad HD Recording
Records 2K Quad HD video from the front camera and 1080p Full HD video from the rear, providing comprehensive coverage of the road ahead and behind.
OrbitVision™ AI Driver Assistance
Integrated AI features include Forward Collision Warnings, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alerts, Virtual Bumper distance monitoring, and Start-and-Go notifications to support safer driving.
Wi-Fi 6 and Built-In GPS
High-speed Wi-Fi 6 enables fast wireless transfers to a smartphone, while integrated GPS logs speed, route, and location data for accurate playback and reporting.
Event Protection and Parking Monitoring
G-sensor impact detection, emergency event locking, loop recording, and time-lapse parking mode help ensure critical footage is captured and preserved.
Sleek, User-Friendly Design
Features a slim profile, intuitive 3-inch IPS display, and support for up to 128GB microSD storage for extended recording.
As traffic congestion and distracted driving continue to challenge everyday drivers, dash cams have become an increasingly popular way to add confidence and accountability on the road. With its blend of smart alerts, high-quality video, and easy-to-use connected features, the Orbit D220 offers a practical, modern solution for families, commuters, and anyone who wants a little extra peace of mind behind the wheel.
