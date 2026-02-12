Spotter Global & Surveillance One Announce Joint Webinar: 'Counter-UAS Solutions for Critical Infrastructure'

Spotter Global Logo Surveillance One Logo Drones in the air? Spotter’s Remote Drone ID will detect them and alert you.

The webinar will explore the C-UAS risks, detection solutions, and mitigation options available to critical infrastructure locations worldwide.

Modern threats are three-dimensional. If your security plan is built for the ground only, you’re behind the threat. Spotter Global helps extend the picture into the airspace where risk now lives.” — David Wallace, Surveillance One CEO & Co-Founder

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to growing worldwide incidents and concerns about UAS intrusions, surveillance, and attacks on critical infrastructure, Spotter Global and Surveillance One have announced a joint webinar to educate the worldwide security community on wide-area CUAS solutions. This registrants-only webinar will take place on February 18th at 10:00 a.m. MST. The discussion, demonstration, and Q&A session will be hosted by Logan Harris, Spotter Global Founder and CEO, and David Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO, Surveillance One. Register for the webinar here. This webinar is released in response to growing UAS intrusions into critical infrastructure airspace all around the world. The last year alone has seen a significant spike in UAS intrusions over military sites and commercial airports, especially in the United States and Europe. Policy changes, grants, and government programs from various nations are rapidly emerging to try to counter the growing UAS threat, but there are still detection gaps, mitigation gaps, and technology integration gaps to be overcome.The webinar will thoroughly cover the current status of the UAS threat to critical infrastructure, the current open pathways and obstacles to UAS detection and mitigation, a review of currently-available and soon-to-be-released CUAS detection technologies, and a review of how Spotter Global radars and software can integrate with Surveillance One’s STRATA systems to provide continuous, reliable airspace situational awareness, early threat detection, and mitigation support to critical infrastructure sites.The main focus of the webinar will be on how CUAS:- Requires volumetric persistent coverage, rather than much-slower scanning coverage, to reliably detect UAS threats in time to stop them- Performs best with multi-layered, seamlessly integrated detection, filtering, and alarming systems- Must be oriented to integrate with the region’s legalized options for mitigation- Must be capable of high-accuracy false and nuisance alarm filtering to avoid potentially disastrous system and personnel overwhelm“In 2026, a single unidentified drone isn't just a security breach; it’s a potential multi-million dollar operational shutdown. But for managers of airports and power grids, more data isn't the answer—automated precision is. You need the intelligence to filter out environmental clutter automatically and the legal roadmap to act within regulatory bounds. Our webinar with Surveillance One shows how to seamlessly integrate 3D awareness into your existing security stack, giving your team the validated intelligence they need to keep the world running without interruption,” says Logan Harris.“Modern threats are three-dimensional. If your security plan is built for the ground only, you’re behind the threat. Spotter Global helps extend the picture into the airspace where risk now lives,” says David WallaceSpotter Global and Surveillance One have been official partners since November 2025, aligned on a shared mission to strengthen critical infrastructure security from ground to air.Spotter Global specializes in providing low SWaP (size, weight, and power) perimeter security solutions to militaries and critical infrastructure sites worldwide. Surveillance One provides best-in-class security integration and software services to a wide variety of critical infrastructure verticals, including airports, energy, water treatment, data centers, and commercial locations.

