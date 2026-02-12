First Annual Bell County Alzheimer’s Expo to Be Held March 4 in Belton

A Wide Variety of Resources for Those Affected by a Growing Disease

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community members, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease are invited to attend the First Annual Bell County Alzheimer’s Expo, taking place on Wednesday, March 4th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments (CTCOG) in Belton.

The Alzheimer’s Expo is a free, community-wide event designed to provide education, resources, and practical support to individuals and families navigating Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. The event will feature expert presentations, community exhibitors, and opportunities to connect with local organizations dedicated to brain health, caregiving, and senior support services.

Originally launched in 2022 by Divine Home Care Services, the Alzheimer’s Expo has evolved into a fundamental community resource for those impacted by this growing disease. What began as a local initiative in McLennan County has steadily expanded in reach and impact, drawing hundreds of participants annually and creating meaningful collaboration among healthcare providers, nonprofit organizations, caregivers, and families.

The expansion into Bell County marks an important milestone in extending access to education and support throughout Central Texas.

“Very excited about the way the Bell County community is embracing this initiative, and very grateful to our sponsors, exhibitors and participants, and to the extraordinary organizing team that is making the EXPO possible including George Losoya with CTCOG, Hailey Peek with Dementia Enrichment Center, Amanda Morales with Baylor Scott & White Health, and Matt Muñoz,” said Eduardo Berdegué, principal at Divine Home Care and founder of the Alzheimer’s EXPO.

Attendees can expect:

- 30 by-invitation-only relevant exhibitors

- 7 breakout sessions in a variety of important topics

- 4 one-on-one consultation stations for private sessions with a nurse, attorney, social worker, caregiver

- 2 interactive sessions including a Virtual Dementia Tour

- 1 panel discussion featuring the Caregiver Experience

- multiple connections

Alzheimer’s disease continues to affect a growing number of families across Texas, placing emotional, physical, and financial strain on caregivers and loved ones. Events like the Bell County Alzheimer’s Expo aim to bring clarity, connection, and hope to those navigating the journey.

To register and for additional information, including the full program, presenter lineup, and event sponsors, please visit: 👉 https://divinehomecareservices.com/alzheimers-expo-bell/

The event is free and open to the public. Caregivers, family members, healthcare professionals, and community members are encouraged to register and to share the event information with others who may benefit.

