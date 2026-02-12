Italian Entrepreneur Marco Iacobelli Expands Wine and Heritage Hospitality Projects Between Italy and Edinburgh

Marco Iacobelli, Italian hospitality entrepreneur and founder of Tempo Perso Edinburgh and 27 WINEry Co.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italian hospitality entrepreneur Marco Iacobelli, founder of " Tempo Perso " Edinburgh and "27 WINEry Co.", continues to expand a cross-cultural platform connecting Italian wine heritage with Scotland’s independent hospitality landscape, combining restaurant development, wine import initiatives, and heritage-led venue projects.Born in Atina (Frosinone), Italy, Iacobelli began his entrepreneurial journey in 2003 with the creation of "Osteria del Tempo Perso" in Casalvieri (Frosinone), a restaurant built around regional identity, craftsmanship, and a strong guest-focused philosophy. Over the years, the restaurant received important national recognitions, including the Slow Food “Chiocciolina” distinction and the Gambero Rosso “Due Gamberi” award for quality and value, maintaining these recognitions for many years. The restaurant was also featured in leading Italian restaurant guides, including L’Espresso and La Repubblica, further strengthening its reputation within Italy’s independent dining landscape.Alongside his restaurant activity, Iacobelli developed extensive wine expertise through continuous tastings, technical visits to wineries across Italy between 2003 and 2014, participation in professional tasting programmes with AIS (Associazione Italiana Sommelier), and advanced educational experiences with Porthos under the guidance of Sandro Sangiorgi. Beginning with the Terra Madre – Salone del Gusto 2004 edition in Turin, he developed a consistent presence at subsequent Salone del Gusto events, engaging with the formative years of the Slow Food movement in Italy and building long-standing relationships within the country’s artisanal food and wine sector.In 2010–2011, together with his brother, Iacobelli gained national media visibility by winning eight episodes of the Rai 1 television programme “La Prova del Cuoco” (Il Campanile format), further strengthening his public profile in the Italian gastronomic community.In 2014, Iacobelli relocated to Scotland, bringing his hospitality experience to Edinburgh, where he developed Tempo Perso Edinburgh, transforming the concept into a long-term independent restaurant project serving an international clientele. The restaurant reflects a philosophy that blends Italian culinary identity with the expectations of a global city, emphasising authenticity, product sourcing, and personalised hospitality.Alongside his restaurant activities, Iacobelli founded 27 WINEry Co. , a platform dedicated to introducing distinctive Italian wines not yet present in the UK market, guided by a strong focus on independent producers, heritage-driven storytelling, and curated selections. In 2024, he obtained the relevant UK alcohol import licensing, enabling the long-term development of wine import, distribution, and cultural wine initiatives aimed at strengthening the presence of lesser-known Italian producers in the British market.In 2025, Iacobelli expanded his activities into heritage-led hospitality development through the acquisition of the historic " Lord Nelson " venue in Leith, a property connected to Edinburgh’s long-standing hospitality tradition. The project forms part of a broader long-term vision focused on revitalising historic venues through contemporary hospitality concepts while preserving their cultural identity and community significance.“My work has always been about building projects that connect culture, hospitality, and people,” said Iacobelli. “From restaurants to wine initiatives and historic venues, every step is part of a long-term journey focused on quality, heritage, and meaningful experiences.”Further announcements regarding partnerships, hospitality developments, and wine initiatives are expected in the coming months as Iacobelli continues to expand his cross-cultural activities between Italy and the United Kingdom.Media Contact:Marco IacobelliFounder & Hospitality EntrepreneurEmail: marco@tempoperso.itEdinburgh, United Kingdom

