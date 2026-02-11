Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces Judicial Safety Bill Unanimously Passes House and Senate Judiciary Committees

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced her Judicial Safety bill has unanimously passed out of both the Iowa House and Senate Judiciary committees.

The Judicial Safety Bill makes it a “C” felony — up to 10 years in prison — to make threats against judges and their immediate family members. The bill creates a serious misdemeanor charge for doxxing judges or their immediate family. It also allows judges and attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office to obtain a professional permit to carry, enabling them to protect themselves in court. An amendment to the bill will also provide additional protection for public officials when they are threatened with physical harm.

“Nationally we have seen an uptick in violence against judges,” said Attorney General Bird. “We want them to know their safety matters to us. Under this bill, anyone who threatens a judge could face up to 10 years in prison. Thank you to both the House and Senate Judiciary committees for voting to advance this critical bill.”

Read the full bill here.

