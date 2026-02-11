Attorney General Bonta Denounces Harassment of Somali Childcare Providers, Reminds Californians of Their Rights

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today shared hate crime guidance and resources in response to reports of childcare providers in California facing targeted harassment, surveillance, and stalking by internet vigilantes alleging fraudulent activity. Attorney General Bonta reminds Californians of existing guidance and resources for law enforcement, prosecutors, and victims of hate crimes. According to reports, these actions have involved uninvited home visits and filming. Last week, the United Domestic Workers union reported a spike in harassment at Somali-run daycare centers in San Diego. This is not only dangerous and terrifying for daycare providers, but also the children they care for.

“Reports that pseudo-investigators are stalking and intimidating San Diegan childcare providers at their homes and places of business are extremely alarming. Our childcare providers do critical work and are the backbone of what makes life possible for many working families. These internet vigilantes are harassing Californians and seeking to alienate folks from their neighbors and communities, right out of the Trumpian playbook,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California has laws that prohibit this type of harassment. I encourage Californians and law enforcement agencies to know their rights and familiarize themselves with laws that protect folks. No one should be harassed at work.”

In California, it is considered a hate crime if you are targeted because of your actual or perceived nationality, including your immigration or citizenship status. If you witness or are the victim of a hate crime, you should report it to your local law enforcement agency. California law prohibits law enforcement authorities from asking individuals, including those who are reporting or victims of potential crimes, about their immigration status, unless the information is necessary to certify the victim for a U visa (victim of crime visa) or T visa (victim of human trafficking visa).

Resources for the Reporting of and Response to Hate Crimes

Crimes motivated by hate are not just attacks on individual innocent people — they are attacks on our communities and the entire State. It is the job of the California Department of Justice to see that the laws of the State are uniformly and adequately enforced.

For law enforcement and prosecutors:

The California Department of Justice has tools and resources to aid and assist local, state, and federal law enforcement authorities in the investigation of possible hate crimes, including the identification, arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the perpetrators of those crimes. If you wish to report a crime, please file a report with the local police or sheriff's department.

For victims of hate crimes:

A hate crime is a crime against a person, group, or property motivated by the victim's real or perceived protected social group. You may be the victim of a hate crime if you have been targeted because of your actual or perceived: (1) disability, (2) gender, (3) nationality, (4) race or ethnicity, (5) religion, (6) sexual orientation, and/or (7) association with a person or group with one or more of these actual or perceived characteristics. Hate crimes are serious crimes that may result in imprisonment or jail time. If you are the victim of a hate crime you should:

Contact the local law enforcement agency right away.

Get medical attention (if you need it).

Write down the exact words that were said.

Make notes about any other facts.

Save all evidence (e.g., graffiti, eggshells, writing on victim's vehicle). If safe, wait until law enforcement arrives and takes photos.

Get the names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails of other victims and witnesses.

Try to get a description from any eyewitnesses of the criminal or the vehicle.

Contact community organizations in your area that respond to hate crimes.

For more information and printable PDFs, please visit:

More information on hate crimes is available at oag.ca.gov/hatecrimes.