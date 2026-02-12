Quail West Sales Group lists exclusive $7.399 million Naples, Fla. estate

This residence at 13851 Williston Way at Quail West Golf & Country Club blends elegant design with premier country club living. This elegant custom estate at Quail West offers sweeping golf and water views. The open great room floorplan features custom built-ins wet bar, and gourmet kitchen with dual islands. The spacious outdoor living area offers a saltwater pool, spa, fire pit and full outdoor kitchen overlooking the water. This residence at 13851 Williston Way at Quail West, Naples, Fla. offers luxurious outdoor living with pool, spa and summer kitchen with lake and golf course views.

Naples estate in Quail West Golf & Country Club offers luxury living, indoor-outdoor entertaining and access to championship golf and resort-style amenities.

This home is a perfect reflection of what makes Quail West so special: it’s elegant, private and deeply connected to the community’s lifestyle.” — Matt Wood, co-listing agent/broker associate, Quail West Sales Group

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quail West Sales Group has listed a custom estate at 13851 Williston Way, Naples, Fla. 34119 for $7.399 million. Purchase of the home, fully furnished with minimal exclusions, offers immediate access to golf at Quail West Golf & Country Club.Built by Diamond Custom Homes in 2017, the four-bedroom, four-full and two-half-bath residence spans 5,642 square feet and overlooks the sixth hole of the Lakes course and surrounding lake. The great room features a wall of windows, built-in cabinetry and a sleek wet bar with a Sub-Zero wine refrigerator and dramatic backlit countertops.The kitchen includes premier Wolf, Thermador, Miele and Bosch appliances, two oversized islands and pocket sliding doors that open fully to the covered lanai. Outside, a saltwater pool and spa, fire pit and summer kitchen create a cohesive indoor-outdoor experience.“This home is a perfect reflection of what makes Quail West so special: it’s elegant, private and deeply connected to the community’s lifestyle,” said Matt Wood, co-listing agent and broker associate with Quail West Sales Group. “You get immediate access to world-class golf and amenities just steps away, but at home, you also have peace, space and style that truly stands out.”The split-bedroom layout includes a generous primary suite with two walk-in closets, two water closets, a soaking tub and a dual-entry shower. Three additional en suite bedrooms provide space and privacy for guests.“One of the things we love most about this home is how effortless it feels to entertain here,” said Tom Grifferty, broker associate with Quail West Sales Group. “You can host friends for a sunset dinner on the lanai, watch a game by the outdoor fireplace or enjoy a quiet morning by the pool. It’s built for living well.”Additional features include Control4 smart home technology, impact-rated windows and doors, a detached two-car garage, an attached two-car garage and a dedicated golf cart bay.Quail West is an award-winning gated master planned community in North Naples and holds Platinum Club of America status. Residents enjoy access to two championship golf courses, a 100,000-square-foot Grand Clubhouse, full-service spa, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts and dining.For more information about this residence or for a personalized tour, contact Quail West Sales Group at www.quailwestsales.com or contact Matt Wood at mwood@johnrwood.com.About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real EstateJohn R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. Family-owned and operated, it is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has 900 agents and staff in 20 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.About Quail West Sales GroupBased in Naples, Florida, Quail West Sales Group serves real estate customers throughout Southwest Florida, with particular expertise in the prestigious Quail West golf and country club community. The group's seasoned professionals bring extensive knowledge of Southwest Florida's luxury market, from Marco Island to Bonita Springs, while maintaining their position as the recognized experts in Quail West – a 1,180-acre private master planned community featuring two Arthur Hills-designed championship golf courses, a 100,000-square-foot Grand Clubhouse and a comprehensive wellness and fitness center. With sales associates averaging more than 15 years of experience, the team offers strategic pricing guidance, tailored marketing services and in-depth knowledge of both the broader Southwest Florida market and the distinctive Quail West lifestyle. For more information, visit www.QuailWestSales.com

13851 Williston Way, Naples, FL

