Award-Winning Short Film ‘Disfigura’ Starring Doug Jones Premieres on Alter

Poster for Disfigura

Festival Circuit Darling Starring Doug Jones Lands on YouTube Horror Channel with 3M+ Subscribers

It's really thanks to our deep love for classic films and TV, like Hitchcock or The Twilight Zone, that made this one shine.” — Toni Blando, Co-Director and Writer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Disfigura,” an award-winning psychological thriller starring Doug Jones and set in 1950s America, makes its online debut on Alter , a YouTube horror channel with over 3 million subscribers. The film earned multiple accolades on the festival circuit, screening at Screamfest , FilmQuest, Chattanooga Film Festival, Portland Horror Film Festival, Eerie Film Festival, Indie Short Fest, Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival, and the Cannes Indie Shorts Awards.The film follows Anya (Lex Cappiello), a forward-thinking housewife who grows increasingly unsettled by her husband George’s (Kevin Brooks) strange new behaviors and the terrifying truth behind the word “Disfigura.” Jones appears as a Rod Serling-style host, ushering audiences into a meticulously crafted thriller that channels classic Hitchcock suspense, noir atmosphere, and sharp social critique. Audiences responded strongly to the performances, especially Cappiello’s, with fans audibly rooting and shouting at the screen.Throughout the circuit, festival judges consistently recognized the team behind the camera. “Disfigura” won Best Noir Short at Indie Short Fest and Best Horror Film at the Tampa Bay Underground Film Festival, and earned nominations for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Editing, and Best Production Design at TBUFF. Director of photography Oleg Tcherkas and editor Elena Tcherkas honed the film’s moody, black-and-white, mid-century look. Composer Alexander Andresen crafted a score that builds tension to dramatic heights, evoking the work of suspense master Bernard Herrmann. Producer Nate Lipp oversaw the production, with key contributions from gaffer Matt Hingstman and production designer Nic Weethee.“We knew an authentic 1950s style short like this would resonate with audiences, but we never could have imagined how much,” said co-director and writer Toni Blando. “Our deep love for classic films and television, especially Hitchcock and The Twilight Zone, is what helped this one shine.” Blando’s screenplay captures the era’s distinctive blend of optimism and underlying anxiety, using social commentary on conformity to lay the foundation for a film that connected with festival audiences worldwide. Co-director and executive producer Jake Bradbury shepherded the project from development through its successful festival run. “Disfigura” is now available on the Alter YouTube channel.

Horror Short Film "Disfigura" | ALTER

