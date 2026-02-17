SpeeDee Midas Auto Service Center Named 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center

Michael and Panadda Lynch owners of SpeeDee-Midas in Hollister, CA

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpeeDee-Midas Auto Service Center, owned and operated by Michael and Panadda Lynch, announced today that the Hollister location has been recognized as a 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center, an honor awarded to service facilities across the country for delivering outstanding customer experience based on verified consumer feedback.CARFAX is celebrating Top-Rated Service Centers for the sixth year, and the average rating for 2025 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Centers was 4.8 out of 5 stars, reflecting consistently strong feedback from drivers nationwide.“The Top-Rated distinction is based solely on verified ratings and reviews from CARFAX consumers,” said Mike Liou, Head of B2B Marketing at CARFAX.“These service centers truly set the standards for customer care by establishing trust and transparency, the best of the best.”A Community-Driven Recognition That Signals TrustFor the Hollister team, the CARFAX Top-Rated designation is more than a badge. It is an independent signal that day-to-day service standards are translating into real customer confidence, especially in a market where drivers expect clear communication, accurate diagnostics, and repairs completed right the first time.“Being recognized by CARFAX based entirely on verified customer feedback is meaningful because it reflects real experiences from the people we serve,” said owner Panadda Lynch.Michael Lynch added, “We focus on transparent recommendations, straightforward communication, and high-quality work on every visit. We are grateful to the Hollister community for the trust they place in our team, and we are proud of the consistency our technicians and advisors bring to the shop every day.”This recognition arrives at a time when many drivers are keeping vehicles longer and relying more heavily on preventative maintenance to avoid costly disruptions. In that environment, service centers that prioritize clarity, documentation, and customer-first decision support can stand out.The CARFAX Top-Rated award reinforces that SpeeDee-Midas Auto Service Center in Hollister is meeting that standard, as measured by verified customer ratings and reviews.Built For Routine Maintenance, Diagnostics, And Essential RepairsSpeeDee-Midas Auto Service Center in Hollister offers a broad range of preventive maintenance and repair services to support safety, reliability, and long-term vehicle performance. The Hollister location highlights core offerings that many drivers rely on year-round, including oil changes, wheel alignment,fluid exchange, filter replacement, brake service, tune-up, tire service, battery service, check-engine light diagnostics, lighting, and manufacturer-milestone maintenance.Located at 1699 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA 95023, the shop serves Hollister and the surrounding communities, with weekly hours including weekday and weekend service.What “Top-Rated” Means for Local DriversThe CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center distinction is notable because it is rooted in verified customer reviews, not nominations or internal scoring. The process emphasizes real consumer experiences that often reflect practical factors such as communication quality, clarity of recommendations, confidence in workmanship, and overall service professionalism.For customers, that translates into service interactions where:Recommendations are explained in plain language.Repairs are prioritized based on safety and urgency.Maintenance is aligned to manufacturer schedules and real-world driving needs.Documentation supports transparency and informed decisionsFor the SpeeDee Midas team, the award reinforces an internal expectation that every vehicle should leave the shop with the same diligence and accountability that the team would want for their own families.A Local Business Led by Working OwnersOwners Michael and Panadda Lynch emphasized that their customer service philosophy is built around consistency: listen carefully, diagnose accurately, communicate clearly, and stand behind work. That approach is intended to help customers feel confident about both routine maintenance decisions and unexpected repair needs. This is backed by the SpeeDee Total Trust Guarantee.The Hollister team also noted that recognition tied directly to verified feedback helps validate the center’s investment in staff training, customer communications, and repeatable service processes that reduce uncertainty for drivers.Location Information1699 Airline Hwy, Hollister, CA 95023Phone: (831) 638-9999About SpeeDee Midas Auto Service Center (Hollister)SpeeDee Midas Auto Service Center in Hollister provides automotive maintenance and repair services, including oil changes, brake service, tire service, alignments, diagnostics, and manufacturer-recommended maintenance and more. The Hollister location is SpeeDee Store #7047 and Midas Store #116, and is located at 1699 Airline Hwy, Hollister, California.

