Renowned Mental Health Advocates Unite at Sundance Film Festival to Discuss Mental Health Crisis

Mental Health Panelists (left to right): actor Zachary Levi, Christena Huntsman Durham, Representative Steve Eliason, and Jil & Dave Hunter

Leaders in the mental health industry discuss specific initiatives that are helping to save lives in UT and nationally.

Suicide is not just a bipartisan issue, it’s a non-partisan issue...[With the national interest in SafeUT], we’re on the verge of something as big as 988, that focuses particularly on our youth.” — Representative Steve Eliason

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading voices in mental health advocacy, including Christena Huntsman Durham and actor Zachary Levi, gathered for an impactful ‘fireside chat’ panel titled "Mental Health and Making an Impact" on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival. Hosted by The Music Lodge, the event drew over 100 attendees—including standing room only—for a candid discussion on personal journeys, innovative initiatives, and urgent solutions to the ongoing mental health crisis.

The conversation featured a distinguished panel of experts and creators deeply committed to advancing mental health awareness and access, including:

* Christena Huntsman Durham, Director, EVP, and Vice Chair of the Huntsman Family Foundation, and CEO of the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation (HMHF); a tireless advocate for mental health and substance use disorder research, policy reform, healthcare improvements, and community-based innovations.

* Zachary Levi, acclaimed actor known for starring as the titular hero in DC's Shazam!, leading the NBC series Chuck, and voicing Flynn Rider in Disney's Tangled; Founder and President of the nonprofit Nerd HQ, providing free therapy access to those who can't afford it; also Founder of Wyldwood Studios, focused on certified-organic, human-centered entertainment.

* Representative Steve Eliason, House Parliamentarian of the Utah State Legislature (District 43) and inaugural Senior Director of Behavioral Health Policy at HMHI; sponsored over 40 mental health-focused bills and co-chaired the Governor's Teen Suicide Prevention Task Force.

* Dave and Jil Hunter, Sundance alumnus (2015's Don Verdean with Jared Hess) and EPs of an upcoming children's tv series designed to foster emotional resilience and mental health awareness in children ages 3–7.

The event underscored the power of collaboration across policy, entertainment, philanthropy, and community efforts to destigmatize mental health challenges and expand resources for those in need.

Panelists shared their personal mental health journeys and the inspirations driving their work to create meaningful change. Key highlights included:

* Nerd HQ's mission as a nonprofit of providing free therapy access

* The Huntsman Mental Health Institute's trailblazing Crisis Care Centers

* The innovative SafeUT crisis app now serving as a model for numerous states nationwide

* A pioneering children's TV show set to promote early mental health education in children ages 3-7 years old

Zachary Levi expressed his gratitude for the event saying, “As someone who is both a storyteller, and a mental health advocate, having the opportunity to discuss the intersection between the two was such a blessing. So grateful for all the wisdom our panelists shared, and for the incredible strides being made by the state of Utah and the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation.”

During the panel, Representative Steve Eliason explained, “Suicide is not just a bipartisan issue, it’s a non-partisan issue…[With the national interest in SafeUT], we’re on the verge of something as big as 988, that focuses particularly on our youth.”

And Jil Hunter encouraged everyone to make a difference, “You guys all can do something for someone who maybe doesn’t feel hope…just a smile, listening to someone, being there for someone…it’s those little things that make a huge difference for that one person.” Her husband Dave Hunter also added, “We’re surrounded in a community of people that really want to see change, and very altruistically."

About Nerd HQ

Nerd HQ is a nonprofit dedicated to providing free therapy access and mental health support to those in need. Nerd HQ is a California nonprofit organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable purposes. Visit https://nerdhq.org

About the Huntsman Mental Health Foundation

The Huntsman Mental Health Foundation advances research, policy reform, and community solutions to transform mental health care and address substance use disorders. Visit https://huntsmanmentalhealthfoundation.org/

About SafeUT

SafeUT is a free, 24/7, confidential mental health and safety app for Utah students, educators, and parents, providing immediate access to licensed counselors for crisis intervention, suicide prevention, and school safety tips, developed in partnership with HMHI. Visit https://safeut.org/

About the Huntsman Crisis Care Center

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Care Center is a 24/7 walk-in care facility for emergency mental health conditions. Visit https://healthcare.utah.edu/hmhi/programs/crisis-diversion/crisis-care-center

