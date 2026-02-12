Brooke Burke Named US Ambassador For Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF)

COSF, founded by film and philanthropist producer Thomas Pierce, announces health and wellness personality Brooke Burke as an official year round US ambassador

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release – The Children’s Oncology Support Fund (COSF), founded by film producer and philanthropist Thomas Pierce, a leading organization dedicated to funding research and programs for pediatric cancer patients, is proud to announce Brooke Burke as an official, year-round COSF Ambassador. A notable television personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist, fitness expert and cancer survivor, Burke brings a deep personal commitment to wellness, advocacy, and family health to COSF’s mission of advancing innovative, less toxic therapies for children battling cancer.

“COSF’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies gives real hope to families, and I’m proud to stand alongside this incredible organization to help bring awareness, funding, and compassion to pediatric cancer care. I am deeply honored to serve as a US Ambassador for the Children’s Oncology Support Fund. As a cancer survivor and a mother, I understand how vital it is to support children and families facing this unimaginable journey.” - Brooke Burke, COSF Ambassador

As an ambassador, Burke champions pediatric cancer research and family support initiatives. Her story of resilience and empowerment inspires others to live with purpose and hope. And will support COSF through participation in organizational initiatives, fundraising events, and national awareness campaigns, including the 4th Annual Aspen Snow Ball, taking place March 19–21, 2026, in Aspen, Colorado. The Aspen Snow Ball is COSF’s signature annual fundraising event, bringing together leaders in philanthropy, entertainment, and business in support of pediatric cancer research and wellness programs nationwide.

“We are so thrilled to be able to call Brooke an official ambassador of COSF. She has supported our efforts over the last several years with such passion and dedication, and she is a truly kind soul with a big heart.” - Thomas Pierce, Founder, COSF

Since its inception in January 2023, COSF has raised more than $7 million to fund pediatric cancer research and wellness programs, partnering with hospitals and established nonprofit organizations across the country. The organization is committed to transparency, community impact, and meaningful partnerships that accelerate progress for children and families facing cancer.

Aspen Snow Ball Weekend and the signature Aspen Snow Ball Gala promise a star-studded lineup, notable entertainment, and a carefully curated weekend experience in Aspen, having recently announced award-winning actress and music artist Kate Hudson as headlining performer, and best-selling author and comedian Chelsea Handler as master of ceremonies.

About COSF:

Children’s Oncology Support Fund’s mission is to fund the development, research, and programs of less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer patients across the nation. Through grant and pledge funding, COSF partners directly with hospitals and nonprofit organizations to expand access to innovative care while supporting families throughout treatment. Visit online at https://www.cosffoundation.org/ to learn more about COSF.

More About Brooke Burke:

Brooke is a celebrated TV host, wellness entrepreneur, and champion for women’s health, Brooke brings her signature warmth and expertise to everything she does—from hosting The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us and co-hosting Dancing with the Stars, to winning the coveted Mirrorball Trophy as Season 7's champion.Driven by a passion to help everyBODY feel their best, Brooke created the Brooke Burke Body app—a transformative digital studio designed to elevate your Well & BEing. https://watch.brookeburke.com/

