Chatham County, GA (February 11, 2026) - At the request of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Michael James Waller, Jr., age 31, of Savannah, Georgia, an inmate in the Chatham County Jail.

On Sunday, February 8, 2026, at about 10:30 p.m., Chatham County Jail staff observed Waller ingest an unknown substance. He was moved to a separate cell and monitored for several hours. Waller later began exhibiting medical symptoms and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he died.

Waller’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.