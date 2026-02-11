Buena Vista, Marion County, GA (February 11, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Amanda Jackson, age 45, of Buena Vista, Georgia, with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, in connection with the death of Phillip Jackson, age 58, of Buena Vista, Georgia. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist with an aggravated assault investigation on January 31, 2026.

On January 31, 2026, deputies responded to a domestic violence call involving Phillip and Amanda Jackson at a home on GA Highway 41 in Buena Vista, Marion County, Georgia. When deputies arrived, they found Phillip Jackson with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Phillip Jackson was taken to the hospital, where he died on February 7, 2026.

Amanda Jackson was initially charged on February 2, 2026, with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes. After Phillip Jackson died, she was also charged with Malice Murder and Felony Murder on February 9, 2026.

Amanda Jackson was taken into custody at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on February 9, 2026, without incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus, Georgia, at 229-931-2439 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Buena Vista, Georgia, at 229-649-3841. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This case will be prosecuted by the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.