Women’s Wealth Symposium Honors Purple Diamond Award Winners at 10th Annual Celebration

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Wealth Symposium (WWS), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing women’s financial empowerment, proudly celebrates its 10th Annual Women’s Wealth Symposium by honoring three exceptional leaders with the prestigious Purple Diamond Award: Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Carolyn Hayden-Garner, and Mary Ehrsam.The Purple Diamond Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, measurable impact, and sustained commitment to advancing financial empowerment, economic dignity, and generational legacy.“What began as a mission to educate women about money has grown into a movement to accelerate their vision,” said Marah Fineberg-Kuck, CFP, Founder of the Women’s Wealth Symposium. “Knowledge builds confidence, and confidence builds the capital and security to make that vision real.”The 10th Annual Women’s Wealth Symposium will take place March 7, 2026, at the Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton, in partnership with GoBundance Women, LeadHERship Global, and the C-SUITE NETWORK™, coinciding with International Women’s Day weekend.“Women are creating, leading, innovating, and building wealth, but education remains the critical foundation for true economic empowerment,” said Tricia Benn, CEO of the C-SUITE NETWORK™.Purple Diamond Award WinnersDr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson:Dr. Cheryl “Action” Jackson is a transformative leader, visionary strategist, and trusted advisor to executives and organizations seeking to elevate performance and drive meaningful change. As founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry and Level Up Leadership, she has scaled a grassroots initiative into an internationally recognized movement, serving more than 31 million meals across 12 locations.A TEDx keynote speaker and nationally recognized media personality featured on Good Morning America, CNN, OWN, MSNBC, and the Food Network, Dr. Jackson is known for her high-energy storytelling and actionable leadership insights. Her forthcoming book, The Power of Action, equips leaders to create breakthrough results.Carolyn Hayden-GarnerCarolyn Hayden-Garner is a distinguished global executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience at companies including CBRE, Northrop Grumman, and Tesla. She currently serves as the highest-ranking African American female global executive at Tesla, overseeing payroll operations across the Americas, Europe, APAC, South America, and Latin America. Beyond corporate leadership, Carolyn is the founder of Mothers Shut In, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting women and building lasting legacies. She also serves as a National Board Trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and remains deeply committed to faith, family, and community service.Mary Hagerty EhrsamMary Ehrsam is President of Operation HOPE Partnerships and Global Initiatives, where she has led economic equity efforts for nearly three decades. As part of the HOPE leadership team, she has helped grow annual revenue from $600,000 to $70 million, expand to more than 1,500 offices, serve over 3.8 million individuals, and direct $3.5 billion in private investment into underserved communities. She previously launched the Los Angeles affiliate of Habitat for Humanity and later expanded Operation HOPE’s national and global reach, including initiatives in South Africa and the Middle East.“This symposium represents more than an event — it's a movement to reshape financial literacy and support for women,” said Kelly Resendez, co-founder of GoBundance Women.The Women’s Wealth Symposium continues to address critical economic challenges, including bridging the gender wealth gap, supporting women’s entrepreneurship, and providing financial strategies during economic uncertainty. Both online and in person tickets and sponsorship information are available at: https://gobundancewomen.com/event/wws/

