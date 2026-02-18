Brain Performance Technologies Introduces Interventional Psychiatry to Advance Brain-Based Mental Health Care

Brain Performance Technologies launches Interventional Psychiatry, expanding access to precision neuromodulation for improved brain function and care.

By integrating Interventional Psychiatry with advanced neuromodulation, we move beyond symptom management to help patients achieve consistent progress and improved brain function.” — Kelley Jensen

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Jose, CA, United States, February 10th, 2026 Brain Performance Technologies (BPT), a provider of advanced neuromodulation and brain health services, today announced the introduction of Interventional Psychiatry as part of its clinical care model. This next-generation approach bridges psychiatry and neurology, offering patients access to precision-based treatments designed to improve brain function and long-term outcomes.Interventional Psychiatry is an emerging subspecialty focused on the use of targeted neuromodulation therapies for individuals who have not achieved sufficient results with traditional psychiatric care alone. Through referral to experienced, board-certified interventional psychiatrists, BPT ensures that all neuromodulation protocols are appropriately prescribed, medically supervised, and individualized to each patient’s needs.By integrating medical oversight with advanced brain technology, BPT aims to move beyond symptom management toward consistent progress, improved symptom control, and higher overall function. Patients receiving care through this model benefit from a comprehensive, data-driven approach to brain health.Neuromodulation treatments offered by BPT are prescribed by interventional psychiatrists and have varying insurance coverage and qualification requirements depending on diagnosis and carrier guidelines. BPT’s team works directly with patients and insurance providers to assist with pre-authorization and coverage determination.With the addition of Interventional Psychiatry, Brain Performance Technologies continues its mission to expand access to modern brain care solutions that improve function and elevate quality of life.For more information about Interventional Psychiatry, neuromodulation services, and accepted insurance carriers, visit us here.

