£300,000+ Contemporary Art Collection Headlines London Charity Gala Supporting Neurodivergent Young Leaders

"Sunset Over the Water Spirits" (152.4x91.44cm, 5x3 feet) by Nkiru Ogbonna from the Tribal Harmony Collection. This commissioned work preserving African tribal stories is part of a 12-piece collection valued at £8,000-£15,000, available at Art for Impact "Cabals vs The Pawns" by Michael Echekoba, I-54 African Art Fair exhibitor. Valued at £6,500, this abstract piece is among 14 works by Echekoba featured in the Art for Impact Gala 2026 silent auction supporting neurodivergent young leaders. (Photo credit: "Deviation from Reality" (75x60cm, acrylic on canvas) by Eric Sher, Deutsche Bank corporate collection nominated artist. Featured in the internationally-touring 'We Love Mandela' exhibition, valued at £2,500. Silent auction March 26, 2026. (Photo credit:

March 26 Silent Auction Features I-54 Exhibitor Michael Echekoba, Deutsche Bank-Nominated Artist Eric Sher, and Commissioned Tribal Harmony Collection

Art collecting and neurodiversity support have more in common than people realise - both require recognising value that others overlook. This brings City professionals together, a transformative cause” — Pat Clough, NeuroLeadership.io

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Katharine's Trust announces Art for Impact Gala 2026, a premier charity silent auction featuring 31 original contemporary artworks valued between £650 and £22,000, with proceeds supporting neuroscience-based coaching for neurodivergent young adults aged 18-34 in London.

The March 26 event at Preston Turnbull LLP showcases internationally recognised artists including:

• Michael Echekoba (14 pieces, £12,000-£22,000 each) - I-54 African Art Fair exhibitor whose work has sold for over £20,000 on Saatchi Art

• Eric Sher (5 pieces, £2,500-£6,000 each) - Deutsche Bank corporate collection nominated artist, featured in internationally-touring "We Love Mandela" exhibition

• Tribal Harmony Collection (12 pieces, £8,000-£15,000 collection value) - Commissioned works by late artist Dooyum Raphael A'hikyaa (1979-2024) and Nkiru Ogbonna preserving African tribal stories

"Art collecting and neurodiversity support have more in common than people realise - both require recognising value that others overlook," said Pat Clough, Principal Consultant at NeuroLeadership.io and certified Neuro Leadership Expert. "We're bringing together City professionals who appreciate investment-grade contemporary art with a cause that transforms how businesses think about cognitive diversity."

The gala includes keynote presentations by Pat Clough, Strategic Neuroscience Expert, who will present "Decoding Social Cues: The Hidden Language of High-Performing Teams," offering HR and Finance professionals immediately applicable insights for inclusive leadership. The evening also features premium catering and networking opportunities with City professionals.

Limited to 140 capacity. Tickets £50. Bidding starts from £650.

High-resolution artist images, extended bios, and auction catalogue available at: https://artforimpact.co.uk/press

For registration and information: https://www.artforimpact.co.uk/art-for-the-gala-2026/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Pat Clough

NeuroLeadership.io

+44 7449 058 695

Events@neuroleadership.io

ABOUT THE ORGANISERS

St. Katharine's Trust (Charity No. 1143837) partners with NeuroLeadership.io, led by Principal Consultant Pat Clough (Neuro Leadership Expert, 16+ years community service), and MindWealth Collective CIC, founded by Clough to make neuroscience education accessible to young adults aged 18-34.

NeuroLeadership.io translates cutting-edge neuroscience research into practical applications, having trained Fortune 500 executives on brain-based leadership while making the same evidence-based methodologies accessible to young people who cannot afford traditional high-cost coaching. The organisation has supported 250+ neurodivergent young adults in 2025, with 89% reporting improved confidence and career readiness.

The March 26 gala features presentations by Pat Clough, Strategic Neuroscience Expert and certified Neuro Change Specialist, delivering insights on inclusive leadership for City professionals.

