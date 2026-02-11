Suburban Pest Control Welcomes Board Certified Entomologist Timothy Best as Director of Training

Suburban Pest Control in Yonkers, NY welcomes Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE, as its new Director of Training.

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suburban Pest Control , serving Westchester, Rockland, and New York City, is proud to announce the addition of Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE , as its new Director of Training.Best, a board-certified entomologist with more than 21 years of experience in pest management, brings a unique combination of field expertise and scientific knowledge. He began his career as a commercial pest control technician and advanced into technical services. Holding a Master of Science in Public Health and a Bachelor’s degree in Natural Science and Mathematics, Best is also a certified pesticide course instructor in New York and New Jersey.His role at Suburban will focus on training both technicians and customer service professionals to understand the biology and habits of local pests, ensuring every treatment plan is rooted in Integrated Pest Management and delivers maximum effectiveness.Ken Unger, President of Suburban Pest Control, said, "At Suburban, we’ve always believed that knowledge is the foundation of effective pest management. Bringing Tim aboard raises the bar even higher. His expertise ensures that our team stays ahead of evolving pest challenges and continues to deliver exceptional service to our customers."Best added, "What excites me most about joining Suburban Pest Control is the commitment to both people and science. By training every team member to truly understand the biology behind the pests we encounter, we can deliver smarter, more sustainable solutions. At the end of the day, it’s about protecting our communities and improving our customers’ quality of life."For over 50 years, Suburban Pest Control has been protecting homes and businesses across the New York region with innovative solutions and a commitment to customer care. With the addition of Timothy Best, the company reinforces its dedication to science-driven service and industry leadership.

