KAV Health Group Expands Treatment Services Across Ohio to Address Substance Use and Mental Health Challenges

SIDNEY, OH, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KAV Health Group today announced a significant expansion of its treatment and recovery services across Ohio to address a growing and increasingly complex set of substance use and behavioral health challenges impacting individuals, couples, and families throughout the region.Over the past year, KAV has seen a steady rise in clients seeking help for substances that are often misunderstood, under-treated, or addressed too late — including synthetic opioids, polysubstance use, and emerging street-drug trends. In response, KAV has expanded its clinical programs, recovery housing network, and integrated healthcare services to better reflect the realities clients are facing today.“We’re seeing the landscape change quickly,” said Joe Sullivan, Outreach Coordinator for KAV Health Group. “Rather than forcing people into one-size-fits-all solutions, we’ve built programs that reflect what our clients are actually struggling with right now — including fentanyl, xylazine, stimulants, and complex dual-diagnosis cases.”Expanded Substance Use Treatment ProgramsKAV’s newly expanded treatment offerings include evidence-based, individualized care for:Fentanyl Use DisorderKratom Use DisorderAlcohol Use DisorderMethamphetamine Use DisorderCocaine Use DisorderXylazine Use DisorderWith fentanyl continuing to drive overdose risk across Ohio, KAV has strengthened its Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), dual-diagnosis support, and recovery stabilization pathways to improve outcomes for individuals struggling with opioid dependency.Programs are designed to address overlapping substance use, mental health disorders, trauma, and life-stability challenges — ensuring clients receive coordinated, long-term recovery support.Izzy’s House Recovery Housing Network ExpandsAs part of the organization’s continued growth, KAV Health Group operates Izzy’s House, an OHMAS-certified sober living network serving men, women, and couples across multiple Ohio communities.Locations Include:Dayton, OhioHarvard House (Male) – 2025 Harvard BlvdVincent House (Male) – 22-24 Vincent StreetManhattan House (Female) – 814 Manhattan AveGrand House (Female) – 1218 West Grand AvenueOxford Sober Living (Couples) – 32-34 Oxford AvenueCincinnati, OhioE13 (East 13th) House (Female) – 517 East 13th StreetMitchell House (Male) – 849 E Mitchell AveHopkins House (Male) – 2010 Hopkins AveClarion House (Male) – 1926 Clarion AveWilliams House (Female) – 1753 Williams AvenueSidney, OhioSidney House (Male) – 306 Park StreetSidney House represents a key expansion into Shelby County, offering structured, supportive sober living in a community with limited recovery housing resources. This location strengthens access for individuals in rural and underserved areas who need safe, accountable environments during early recovery.Izzy’s House provides structured recovery housing designed to promote accountability, peer support, and stability while clients participate in outpatient treatment and clinical services.Integrated Care Through the KAV Health Group NetworkKAV Health Group delivers comprehensive, coordinated care across multiple service lines:KAV RecoveryOutpatient addiction treatment, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), dual-diagnosis services, and long-term recovery planning.KAV Mental Health & PsychiatryProviding psychiatry, medication management, telehealth counseling, and dual-diagnosis treatment across Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, and surrounding communities. Services include:Online telehealth therapyPsychiatric evaluationsMedication managementSuboxone and opioid use disorder treatmentIndividual and group counselingKAV Primary CareDelivering preventative care, routine check-ups, minor injury treatment, acute illness care, and coordinated referrals across major Ohio metro areas including Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Chillicothe, Cleveland, Norwood, and Sidney.KAV THC (Medical Marijuana Services)Supporting qualifying patients seeking medical marijuana evaluations and management services in Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus. KAV THC integrates mental health evaluation into its consultation process to ensure holistic care.Meeting a Rapidly Changing Substance Use LandscapeWith the rise of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, stimulant resurgence, and increasingly dangerous drug supply contamination involving substances like xylazine, KAV Health Group emphasizes:Early interventionIntegrated dual-diagnosis treatmentMedication-assisted pathwaysSafe, structured recovery housingAccessible telehealth servicesWhole-person medical and psychiatric support“KAV’s strength is in integration,” Sullivan added. “Recovery doesn’t happen in isolation. When you combine addiction treatment, mental health care, primary care, and structured housing — you create real stability.”About KAV Health GroupKAV Health Group provides comprehensive substance use treatment, mental health services, primary care, recovery housing, and medical marijuana consultation services throughout Ohio. Through coordinated clinical care, supportive housing, and community-based resources, KAV helps individuals and families navigate the path to long-term stability, dignity, and sustainable recovery.Individuals, families, and referring professionals can learn more or begin the intake process by visiting:Media Contact:KAV Health GroupPhone: (937) 518-5627Email: GetHelp@KAVHealthGroup.comWebsite: https://www.kavrecovery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.