Boarderie Debuts its First Dessert Board Following Growth in Cheese & Charcuterie Category

Boarderie Classic Large Dessert Board

The first-of-its-kind board brings Boarderie’s signature craftsmanship to dessert, a category long overdue for reinvention

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 25, 2026 New York, New York — After completely redefining gourmet gifting with fully arranged cheese and charcuterie boards, Boarderie is officially going sweet.For the first time since its founding, Boarderie—the first company to ship fully arranged artisan cheese and charcuterie boards nationwide and one of the fastest-growing food & beverage brands online—is disrupting the dessert space with its one-of-a-kind Dessert Board . This marks the luxury gourmet gift company’s debut into the world of sweets and signals a major expansion of the brand as it continues to reshape expectations for the dessert board gift & edible gifting category.Created as a collaboration between Boarderie’s founders and their Certified Master Baker (CMB), the Boarderie Dessert Board features up to 47 exclusive dessert items, all fully arranged and ready to serve upon arrival. After two and a half years of development, dozens of recipe iterations, and 115 total tastings, the board represents a meticulous rethinking of modern dessert with a sweeping assortment of truffles, macarons, petite cakes, blondies, barks, caramels, confections, and chocolate-covered specialties, all artfully composed on a single board that mirrors the brand’s iconic charcuterie presentation—delivery truly elevated, ready-to-serve gifting.The Dessert Board is available on boarderie.com in three sizes: Classic ($139), Medium ($159), and Large ($249). It will be available in both Classic and seasonal iterations for nationwide gourmet gift delivery. Like all Boarderie offerings, the Dessert Board arrives fully arranged, chilled, and ready to enjoy, shipped overnight in temperature-controlled packaging to ensure peak freshness and quality. The result is a dessert experience that feels like something that arrived straight from a pâtisserie—without the planning.What truly sets the Boarderie Dessert Board apart is the depth of research, sourcing, and refinement behind every ingredient. Each component was obsessively tested not only for flavor, but for balance, texture, visual harmony, and how it coexists alongside dozens of other sweets. These are not standard bakery items—in fact, dozens of proprietary recipes were created specifically for this board and produced in limited runs. Premium cacao, real citrus oils, carefully selected vanillas, dried and freeze-dried fruits, warm spices and floral botanicals are used throughout the board with restraint and intention, creating a collection defined by nuance, contrast, and quiet sophistication. Boarderie Dessert Board full ingredient list here and standouts include:• International inspiration and small-batch craftsmanship, from Lakrids by Bülow, a cult-favorite Danish chocolate-covered licorice discovered during research in Copenhagen, to artisan Wildwood Caramels, developed in collaboration to explore aromatic, unconventional flavor pairings like Rosemary, Honey Cardamom, and Chai• An assortment of truffles — from Velvet Fudge, Carrot Spice and Black Forest to Key Lime and Pina Colada — which alone went through more than 32 recipe iterations• Dark Chocolate Toasted Coconut Toffee, White Chocolate Rose Petals Toffee and Almond Milk Chocolate Toffee, which were tested across 28 flavor variations to achieve the ideal snap and sweetness• A bespoke Chocolate Jewel Box creation developed with a Dutch chocolatier based in Vietnam using fair-trade Vietnamese cacao, designed to be cracked open to reveal hand-finished chocolate “gems” beneath.• Elevated familiar favorites—like lavender-infused chocolate-covered pretzels, refined through dozens of chocolate and topping tests and finished by hand in a classic Italian decorative pattern.The Boarderie Dessert Board builds on what the brand is known for most: turning everyday occasions into meaningful moments. Whether it’s sent for a national holiday, a romantic gesture, a milestone birthday, or simply “just because”, the Boarderie Dessert Board is designed to feel like the ultimate dessert board gift—thoughtful, indulgent, and deeply personal.About BoarderieBoarderie is a luxury gourmet gifting company redefining the edible gifting experience. Originally known for being the first—and only—company in the world to ship fully arranged, artisan cheese and charcuterie boards nationwide, Boarderie now offers a range of elevated food gifts designed as sophisticated alternatives to traditional gift baskets. From their original, globally-sourced cheese and charcuterie boards, to a range of decadent baked bries, and their newest dessert board featuring over 47 unique, custom-made cakes, truffles, toffees and more, each Boarderie creation features high-end ingredients, artful presentation, and seamless nationwide shipping. Founded in 2021 by a close-knit team of hospitality creatives—Angel, Rachel, Julie, and Aaron—Boarderie began as a pandemic-born pivot inspired by a simple, heartfelt question: how do you share the warmth of gathering, whether across the table or across the miles? Today, that answer arrives daily on doorsteps nationwide through stunning, ready-to-enjoy boards shipped overnight—sparking conversation, connection, and a true sense of occasion. Follow along at @boarderie and learn more at boarderie.com.FAQ:What makes the Boarderie Dessert Board the ultimate luxury edible gift?This board completely redefines the edible gifting category by delivering a fully arranged, ready-to-serve dessert board gift designed for maximum WOW the second you open the box. Boarderie’s Dessert Board features up to 47+ artisan chocolates, brownies, macarons, cakes, truffles, caramels & more shipped fresh overnight. Gourmet dessert gifts that arrive like this didn’t exist…until now.What defines the quality of the ingredients used for Boarderie’s gourmet dessert board?Our Dessert is sourced the same way we approach everything at Boarderie—with intention, craftsmanship, and an uncompromising standard for quality. Nearly every item on the board falls into one of two categories: custom recipes developed by our in-house culinary team in collaboration with our Certified Master Baker, or selections sourced from small-batch artisans and international producers we discovered through years of research and travel. Ingredients are chosen for both provenance and performance—from fair-trade cacao sourced from Vietnam for our bespoke Chocolate Jewel Box, to European specialties like chocolate-covered licorice from Denmark. Many of the desserts are proprietary recipes created exclusively for this board, designed to work together in flavor, texture, and presentation rather than exist as standalone sweets. The result is a collection that blends international inspiration, artisan production, and original Boarderie creations—crafted to feel rare, thoughtful, and distinctly different from anything found at a traditional bakery or grocery store.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.