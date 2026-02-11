The RevHub Center for Inclusive Social Entrepreneurship Receives Grant from SoCalGas to Support Ignite Impact Program

SoCalGas awards RevHub a grant to fund the 11-week Entrepreneur ideation program, covering all participant costs and supporting early-stage OC founders.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The RevHub Center for Inclusive Social Entrepreneurship announced it has received a grant from Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) to support its Ignite Impact ideation programming. The grant supports the 11-week Ignite Impact business ideation program, designed to equip early-stage entrepreneurs across Orange County.Ignite Impact is an early-stage ideation program designed to help founders clarify, test, and develop the foundational elements of a viable social enterprise. The curriculum follows a four-phase structure that includes Setting the Stage, Social Impact, Startup Essentials, and Bringing It Together. Through this framework, participants strengthen their ability to validate ideas and connect purpose with practical business strategy.The program will also leverage RevHub’s partnership with California State University, Fullerton by offering applied entrepreneurial programming, supporting students who desire to commercialize their innovations.“The program is designed to meet founders where they are and provide consistent, practical guidance as they work through early-stage decisions” said Juan Carillo, RevHub’s Business Development and Programs Director, adding: “For many participants, that structure helps turn early ideas into clear paths by sharpening focus, surfacing assumptions, and strengthening how founders think about impact and execution.”The SoCalGas grant makes the Ignite Impact program accessible to all participants by fully covering the cost of participation in this cohort. This investment reflects SoCalGas’ commitment to support entrepreneurship efforts that advance economic opportunity in Orange County.About RevHub Center for Inclusive Social EntrepreneurshipRevHub Center for Inclusive Social Entrepreneurship mobilizes engagement and resources to expand entrepreneurial opportunities and support early-stage founders developing mission-driven ventures. Its programs focus on ideation, validation, and ecosystem connection.About SoCalGasSoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.Media ContactChristopher ErkelensRevHub Center for Inclusive Social EntrepreneurshipChristopher@inhousestrategy.com949.233.4681

