Inspired Healthcare Capital Bankruptcy Investor Loss Recovery Notice FINRA Case 25-02422

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) , a national investment fraud law firm specializing in fighting for investors nationwide, announced today that it is actively representing individuals who suffered financial losses tied to Inspired Healthcare Capital and its related entities. This follows the recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on February 2, 2026, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (Case No. 26-90004).The firm’s representation includes investigating and pursuing claims through securities arbitration, including matters such as FINRA Case 25-02422. The goal is to seek recovery for retail investors who were sold illiquid and complex alternative investment products associated with the Inspired Healthcare Capital platform.“Many investors report they were seeking stable income and managed risk, but instead found themselves concentrated in products that are difficult to value and highly illiquid,” said Matthew Thibaut, Partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. “Our firm is focused on investigating whether these products were properly researched and marketed, and if broker-dealers adequately informed investors of the significant risks involved.”Investor Concerns: SEC Inquiry and Suspended Distributions This investigation comes on the heels of an SEC inquiry and the subsequent suspension of investor distributions. Many investors relied on these periodic payments and representations regarding the safety and diversification of senior living and healthcare real estate strategies. With distributions halted and no meaningful secondary market available, many investors now face extreme uncertainty.While bankruptcy proceedings are often lengthy and offer uncertain recoveries for equity holders, Haselkorn & Thibaut evaluates claims outside of the bankruptcy court. This includes investigating the conduct of broker-dealers and financial advisors who recommended these products to determine if they met their legal and regulatory obligations.Complex Products and Risks at IssueInspired Healthcare Capital offerings often involved complex structures, including:• Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs)• Pooled income funds and notes• Development-focused funds• Senior living real estate entitiesThese products carry inherent risks such as extreme illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, and high sensitivity to interest rates and operational performance. Haselkorn & Thibaut is investigating whether these risks were properly disclosed and if the recommendations were suitable for the investors' specific needs and objectives.About Haselkorn & ThibautHaselkorn & Thibaut is a national investment fraud law firm with over 50 years of experience and a 98% success rate. We specialize in fighting for investors nationwide against unsuitable recommendations and securities misconduct. We operate on a No Recovery, No Fee basis.We help investors nationwide with offices in Florida, New York, North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas, our firm is dedicated to helping investors navigate complex recovery pathways.Contact Information (Nationwide)Main Phone: +1 888-885-7162Office Locations By Appointment Only:• Florida (Main Office): Juno Beach, FL• Arizona: Phoenix, AZ• New York: New York, NY• North Carolina: Cary, NC• Texas: Houston, TXDisclaimerThe purpose of this release is to investigate the marketing and sale of Inspired Healthcare Capital products by FINRA broker-dealers and advisory firms. If you are a retail investor with information regarding these investments, please contact our office. Information is based on public sources and ongoing allegations; past performance does not guarantee future results.

