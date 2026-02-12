Financial Stress Costs US Employers More than $1.1 Trillion Annually, Valoir Finds

New research highlights need for financial wellness solutions to combat financial stress, absenteeism, and lost productivity

As economic uncertainty puts more employees in a precarious financial position, employers are increasingly exploring financial wellness benefits to attract and retain talent and increase productivity” — Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and founder of Valoir

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology analyst firm Valoir released new research today finding that employee financial stress drains more than $1.1 trillion in lost productivity from US employers every year.The report, "Employee Financial Wellness," finds that the average worker spends 3.3 hours per week dealing with personal financial issues while on the clock, resulting in an estimated productivity loss of 8 percent for employers.Valoir's survey of more than 500 US employees found that financial instability is widespread and negatively impacts well-being and work performance. Other key findings included:-- Pervasive Stress: Nearly 80 percent of the workforce reports that their financial well-being is at least a moderate source of stress, with more than 1 in 10 citing it as their biggest source of stress overall.-- Negative Health Impact: Over 30 percent of employees report that their mental or physical health has been negatively affected by financial stress.-- Absenteeism: Nearly 1 in 10 employees have missed at least a day of work because of a financial issue.Financial Wellness as a Business ImperativeThe research concludes that implementing and promoting comprehensive financial wellness programs offers a clear and measurable return on investment for employers, moving these benefits from a perk to a strategic necessity for organizational health.“As economic uncertainty, inflation, and rising unemployment put more employees in a precarious financial position, employers are increasingly exploring financial wellness benefits as a means to attract and retain talent, increase productivity and effectiveness, and reduce the cost of absenteeism and lost productivity," said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and founder of Valoir. The full report profiles emerging solutions in the market, including Best Money Moves, Chime, DailyPay, Ditch, Enrich, KASHABLE, Muse, SecureSave, and Tuition.io, providing employers with an analysis of tools that can effectively address the diverse financial needs of their workforce.About ValoirValoir is a technology analyst firm providing research and advisory services with a focus on the value technology delivers. With deep expertise in AI technology, CRM, HCM, customer and employee experience, and enterprise applications, Valoir helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology.

