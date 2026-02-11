Michelle Ann Owens Releases Soulful House Remix of ‘Funkin’ Beautiful’ by Eric Kupper

Cover art for Funkin’ Beautiful (Eric Kupper Soulful House Remix) by Michelle Ann Owens

Legendary producer & DJ Eric Kupper teams up with Michelle Ann Owens to bring a cabana-ready swagger to the funk-soul original

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and genre-defying artist Michelle Ann Owens has released a new soulful house remix of her track “Funkin’ Beautiful,” reimagined by iconic producer, keyboardist, and DJ Eric Kupper (C+C Music Factory, Frankie Knuckles, David Morales).Known for blending funk, soul, R&B, rock, and pop with raw, emotive vocals, Owens steps confidently into dance culture with a remix that remains deeply musical and unmistakably human. Rather than flattening the song into a standard club edit, Kupper leans into the organic soul of the original, preserving Owens’ expressive vocal performance while elevating it into a warm, groove-driven house experience built for movement, mood, and connection.“The vocals are the core of the remix,” Owens says. “Eric spent the most time there, and it shows. This isn’t just a bumpin’ DJ mix, it’s very musical.”The remix draws directly from Owens’ original recording, featuring her vocals alongside live-instrument textures including guitar and flute. Kupper, first and foremost a keyboardist, adds new harmonic movement and rhythmic sophistication, creating a version that feels both classic and modern and effortlessly bridges soulful house tradition with Owens’ retro-modern sensibility.Originally a moody, intimate bedroom jam at 60 BPM, “Funkin’ Beautiful” has been transformed by doubling the tempo, allowing the vocals to remain untouched while naturally pivoting the song into something sun-drenched, sensual, and kinetic. The result feels equally at home playing in a club, in an upscale bar, on a scenic drive, or soundtracking a cabana party at golden hour. Owens, whose songwriting has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Kardashians, and Big Brother, views the remix as an expansion of her creative world rather than a departure.“Creatives create,” she says. “I don’t need to sit in a box. I’ve always loved house music, and working with Eric, someone I grew up listening to, is rad. Why not take existing work and spin it into something danceable that reaches a wider audience?”With her album Chapter Vegas already released, the “Funkin’ Beautiful” remixes signal a new phase, introducing Owens’ music to fresh dancefloors and communities while opening the door to more groove-forward releases. “I’m indie. I don’t need to follow trends or appease anyone,” Owens adds. “I wanted to do this. And I’ll be doing it again.”The “Funkin’ Beautiful (Eric Kupper Soulful House Remix)” is out now on all major streaming platforms. You can listen here

