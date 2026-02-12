New AI Consistency Check to reduce risk of errors and review time for financial services firms

UpSlide Consistency Check comparison

Speed matters in financial services, but accuracy matters more,” — Julien Villemonteix, CEO, UpSlide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UpSlide, the leading productivity and brand compliance solution for financial and professional services firms, today announced the launch of AI Consistency Check - a new AI-powered feature embedded within PowerPoint that automatically detects inconsistencies and miscalculations across deliverables such as due diligence reports and pitchbooks, saving teams significant time.Client-facing documents have always required rigorous quality control, as errors of any kind can damage reputations and relationships in the high-stakes world of financial services. But as recent high-profile cases have highlighted, the growing use of AI-generated content adds another layer of risk, increasing pressure on teams to ensure their work stands up to scrutiny and reinforces credibility, rather than risking it.Fully integrated within PowerPoint, AI Consistency Check scans complex presentations to detect contradictory information, mismatched figures across slides, and incorrect calculations within tables. By highlighting issues that can be easily missed during high-pressure, manual reviews, the feature helps firms reduce risk, improve accuracy, protect client trust and hugely reduce the amount of time spent on reviewing documents.Client-facing documents remain one of the most critical touchpoints for financial advisory firms, investment banks, and asset managers. Yet final-stage reviews often involve time-consuming repetitive manual checks: verifying that the numbers in an executive summary match the financial analysis, that EBITDA margins are consistent between slides, and that calculations in tables are correct. Under tight deadlines, these checks are both costly and vulnerable to human error.“Speed matters in financial services, but accuracy matters more,” said Julien Villemonteix, CEO of UpSlide. “Consistency Check helps teams catch errors that undermine credibility - inconsistent numbers, contradictory statements, or calculation mistakes - so they can focus their expertise where it adds the most value and makes them stand out in a crowded market: on strategy, insight and client advice. The huge reduction in review time also provides further competitive advantage for busy client-facing professionals.”Reducing risk while improving productivityUnlike standalone AI tools, Consistency Check is embedded directly into PowerPoint. With a single scan, users can review an entire deck, identify potential issues flagged by AI, and quickly validate or correct them before documents are shared up the chain. This new feature is part of a broader roadmap that will ultimately reshape the document creation and management process for financial services firms working in Microsoft 365.Key benefits include:- Fewer errors in client-facing documents, protecting credibility- Automatic identification of calculation errors and inconsistencies in both figures and narrative- Reduced time spent on manual repetitive review tasks (average 50% reduction for standard due diligence report review)- Less manual checking of figures and assumptions, freeing teams to focus on strategic review- Seamless integration in PowerPoint to avoid time wasted switching between different applicationsAs AI adoption accelerates across financial and professional services, many firms are grappling with how to balance productivity gains with minimising risk. Some use general AI tools, but they are only as good as the prompt provided and often struggle with long, complex, heavily formatted financial documents. UpSlide’s AI Consistency Check feature has been shown to find significantly more errors than generic AI tools such as Chat GPT, Claude and Copilot - in some cases, four times as many in half the time.Consistency Check reflects UpSlide’s approach to AI: using it to support professionals, not replace human judgment, embedding safeguards directly into everyday workflows.Supporting trust in a high-stakes environment“AI should reduce risk, not introduce it,” added Villemonteix. “Our goal with Consistency Check is to help firms reduce manual work and keep standards high - ensuring that what reaches clients is accurate, consistent and worthy of confidence.”As the leading brand compliance and productivity solution for Microsoft 365, UpSlide is continually developing new technology to support clients. Reviewing client-facing materials has been a significant issue for teams working in high-pressure businesses such as financial advisory and accounting, investment banking, private equity, or asset management.Client feedback on the new feature has been extremely positive with Bob van den Bor, Analyst from Deloitte, saying: “At a minimum, Consistency Check should be run on every project twice: once before Partner review and again before sending to clients.” Chad Liu, Analyst from BDA Partners, also commented: “Consistency Check was really helpful for double-checking that the numbers made sense - something that’s genuinely useful.” Nadjlaa Zubri, Portfolio Specialist - Eastspring Investments, noted that: “Consistency Check flagged differences in reported cash levels, even though these stemmed from different sources and calculation methods (average vs. end weights). It is remarkable that the AI picked this up, even in data presented in image formats.”About UpSlideUpSlide is an AI-enabled automation add-in for Microsoft 365, combining ease of use and reliability with premium setup, seamless integration, and high adoption for long-term success.For the last 14+ years, UpSlide has been helping some of the most well-known companies in financial and professional services to boost productivity, while improving brand consistency across their corporate documents.As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, UpSlide brings together expertise from the tech, finance and design fields to help clients like KPMG, UniCredit, BNP Paribas, Rothschild & Co., and many more to improve their processes and empower staff to focus on more rewarding, higher-value tasks.UpSlide is a certified B Corporation, upholding the belief that businesses should have a positive impact on society. For more information, visit upslide.com-ENDS-

