1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 is on its way: what to know before the start

1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 - 1 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 - 5 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025 - 6

The U.S. iteration of the most beautiful race in the world returns to Florida February 21–23, 2026, blending competition, Italian heritage, and lifestyle.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. iteration of the “most beautiful race in the world,” as Enzo Ferrari famously called it, returns to Florida from February 20–23, 2026 for its second edition. Approximately seventy crews are confirmed across categories, with a field that mirrors last year’s international mix and a strong presence from the U.S. enthusiast community. More than a rally, 1000 Miglia Experience Florida blends competition, Italian heritage, and hospitality into a single, highly curated journey.The program opens on Friday, Feb. 20 with a full Training Day in Naples at the Hyper Club Evaluation Center & Johnny Böhmer Proving Grounds, including technical and sporting checks and an Opening Dinner at the Revs Institute museum, home of the legendary Miles Collier Collections .The race then unfolds over three legs: Saturday, Feb. 21 from Naples to Venice and onward to Tampa; Sunday, Feb. 22 from Tampa through Lakeland and an exclusive on-track session at Sebring International Raceway to West Palm Beach; and Monday, Feb. 23 from West Palm Beach to the Miami finish line, with the Closing Ceremony which will be held at The prestigious Biltmore Hotel.Spectators will find multiple public viewing moments, including the start at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón on the morning of Feb. 21; a midday stamp and time trials at Venice’s Centennial Park, where the city will celebrate its centenary; the Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland; and the iconic Ocean Drive passage before the finish at The Biltmore in Miami. A full “Passing Times” table with estimated first-car arrivals is available for reference.Three entry classes are admitted: 1000 Miglia Originals (1927–1957), Classic Icons (1958–1994), and Hyper/Supercars (1995–present). Prizes include the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida trophy designed by Pininfarina and crafted by Barovier & Toso, Chopard 1000 Miglia timepieces, Pacto vintage helmets, and, notably for the winner of the 1000 Miglia Original class, guaranteed acceptance into the 2027 1000 Miglia in Italy, the centenary year of the original race.“Florida welcomed the Red Arrow with open arms last year, and in 2026 we’re deepening that bond even more,” said Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA Events USA, organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “From Naples to Miami, this edition links communities that live and breathe automobiles, blending competition, lifestyle, and Italian heritage so fans can experience the spirit of the most beautiful race in the world up close.”“We are proud to be the first company in the world to bring the 1000 Miglia Experience to the USA. With this event we are not simply staging a rally, we are extending nearly a century of Italian sporting heritage to the Sunshine State” added Gaetano Dieni, Director of Marketing & Communication at EGA Worldwide and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “For EGA Worldwide, it is the natural continuation of 60 years of delivering complex international projects and premium experiences, guided by excellence and attention to detail.”Institutional support this year is led by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), through their business acceleration program OpportunItaly. In that framework, a Business Forum will convene at The Biltmore on the morning of Feb. 23 to connect Italian and U.S. businesses around concrete collaboration opportunities catalyzed by the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida.The 2026 partner roster underscores the event’s blend of culture, design, and performance. Turkish Airlines joins as Main Partner; The Barn Miami returns as Official Partner; and Chopard serves as Official Timekeeper. Friends of the event include Poltrona Frau (presenting the Interiors Awards); Pininfarina and Barovier & Toso, authors of the new trophy; Polar Beer; Collection Suites; Sammontana Italia Group; Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors; Lusso Transport; Squadra Lupo, enabling the Sebring on-track session; Sotheby’s/ModaMiami; and Pacto Helmets. Together, these partners help shape the on-road experience and the lifestyle moments that surround it.In Miami, the rally’s finale intersects with the city’s broader celebration of collectible automobiles and design. A model of Automobili Pininfarina Battista will be on display during the Gala Dinner in West Palm Beach, and again at The Biltmore Hotel during the Award Ceremony. Furthermore, through the collaboration with Sotheby’s/ModaMiami, a Special Car Showcase will take place at The Biltmore Hotel immediately after the finish, presenting a selection of 2026 entrants across the three official classes as part of Miami Car Week.For further information, please visit: 1000migliaexperienceflorida.usRelive the thrill of the 2025 edition with the official video recap.

This is the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2025!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.