Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Relocates to Serve Lynchburg Better

Roof repair in Lynchburg Va, Roof Replacement in Lynchburg VA, Roofer near me

After 38 years of excellence in the roofing industry, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing is proud to announce our relocation.

Melvin T. Morgan Roofing is a licensed and insured roofing contractor serving Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Charlottesville, VA.” — Melvin T. Morgan Roofing

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lynchburg's Most Trusted Roofing Company Has a New Home After 38 years of excellence in the roofing industry, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has announced its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility designed to better serve the Lynchburg community and surrounding areas.After 38 years of excellence in the roofing industry, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has announced its relocation to a new, state-of-the-art facility designed to better serve the Lynchburg community and surrounding areas.Established in 1987, the family-owned and operated roofing company has become synonymous with quality, integrity, and exceptional customer service throughout Central Virginia. Three generations of the Morgan family have dedicated their lives to protecting Lynchburg homes and businesses with superior roofing solutions.The company's comprehensive roofing services in Lynchburg, VA include everything from complete residential roof replacement services for all home styles to asphalt shingle roof installation and repair. Melvin T. Morgan Roofing specializes in metal roofing systems for durability and energy efficiency, architectural shingle upgrades, and emergency roof repair services available 24/7. The company's expertise extends to roof leak detection and repair, attic ventilation and insulation services, and skylight installation and repair.For commercial properties, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing handles flat roof installation and maintenance, TPO and EPDM rubber roofing systems, commercial roof coating and restoration, preventative maintenance programs, and large-scale commercial roof replacement. As storm damage specialists, the company provides hail damage inspection and repair, wind damage assessment and restoration, insurance claim assistance and documentation, emergency tarping and temporary repairs, and full storm damage roof replacement.Beyond roofing, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing offers seamless gutter installation and repair, gutter guard systems, chimney flashing and repair, roof cleaning and maintenance, and free roof inspections and estimates to help property owners make informed decisions.What makes Melvin T. Morgan Roofing different as a Lynchburg roofing contractor is its local expertise. The company understands Lynchburg's climate challenges, from severe thunderstorms and hail to winter ice dams and humidity. The roofing solutions are specifically designed for Central Virginia weather patterns, giving property owners peace of mind that their roofs can handle whatever nature brings.As a faith-centered business, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing operates with honesty, integrity, and respect. The company treats every customer like family and every home with the same care as its own. The roofing professionals average over 15 years of experience and stay current with the latest roofing technologies, materials, and installation techniques. Melvin T. Morgan Roofing partners with industry-leading manufacturers like GAF, CertainTeed, and Owens Corning to provide the highest quality roofing materials backed by comprehensive warranties.Being fully licensed and insured, the company prioritizes customer peace of mind. Melvin T. Morgan Roofing maintains all required licenses and carries comprehensive insurance to protect customers and their properties throughout every project.The new location offers prime positioning with easy access from all parts of Lynchburg, convenient parking for customer consultations, enhanced facilities to streamline service delivery, and the company's continued commitment to same-day emergency response. Customers will still work with the same trusted team they have relied on for decades.While headquartered in Lynchburg, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout Forest, Madison Heights, Amherst County, Bedford County, Campbell County, Appomattox, and all surrounding Central Virginia communities.What started as a small roofing operation in 1987 has grown into one of Lynchburg's most respected roofing contractors. The company's longevity isn't by accident – it's the result of consistent quality, fair pricing, and genuine care for customers. Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has completed roofing projects on thousands of homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area, with word-of-mouth recommendations from satisfied customers serving as the company's best advertising.Whether customers need a minor roof repair, a complete roof replacement, or emergency storm damage service, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing promises honest assessments, transparent pricing, and workmanship that exceeds industry standards. The company doesn't employ high-pressure sales tactics and never recommends work that isn't needed.New Location:503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301Lynchburg, VA 24502Contact Information:Phone: 800-249-0358Website: https://melvintmorgan.com/ Email: marketingmanager@melvintmorgan.comOffice Hours: 7am-5pm Mon-FriEmergency Services: Available 24/7Free Consultations | Licensed & Insured | A+ BBB Rating | GAF Master Elite Contractor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.