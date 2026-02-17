National Collegiate Pickleball Championship Comes to St. Louis February 27–March 1

NCPA Road to Nationals High-energy sideline support fuels championship play at an NCPA collegiate pickleball event Teammates celebrate an emotional championship moment during NCPA collegiate pickleball competition

St. Louis hosts collegiate pickleball’s biggest stage, streamed on Prime & PickleTV and powered by JOOLA.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fastest-growing sport in America meets the next generation of elite athletes as the National Collegiate Pickleball Championship returns February 27–March 1 at Arch Pickleball in St. Louis. Fans are invited to watch live via Amazon Prime, or attend in person and experience three days of high-energy competition, school pride, and championship-level play.This year’s National Championship marks a major milestone for collegiate pickleball, with Amazon Prime and PickleTV partnering to showcase the nation’s top collegiate talent through live national broadcasts. The event will also feature JOOLA as the Official Ball Sponsor, ensuring professional-grade performance standards for every match.More than 64 universities will descend on St. Louis as 500+ student-athletes compete in front of 2,000+ for national titles and over $50,000 mix of prize pool and paddles, making this the largest collegiate pickleball event in the country. This incredible event features powerhouse sponsors such as Joola, IceShaker, Rally Republic, Tyrol, Vorzani, NetGains, Catalyst Energy Drinks, and ROVR Coolers. These universities will bring not only top-tier talent but unmistakable school spirit to Arch Pickleball. From coordinated team colors and sideline chants to packed cheering sections, the Championship delivers the high-energy atmosphere of college sports combined with the fast-paced action of pickleball — creating a vibrant, fan-friendly experience throughout the weekend.The Championship reflects the rapid growth of the National Collegiate Pickleball Association ( NCPA ), which now supports competition across 30+ states and operates 20+ tournaments annually. What began as a grassroots collegiate movement has evolved into a nationally recognized pipeline for competitive pickleball, media exposure, and future professional talent.“With the support of partners like JOOLA, Amazon Prime, and PickleTV, we’re not just hosting a tournament — we’re putting collegiate pickleball on the national stage,” said Noah Suemnick CEO of the National Collegiate Pickleball Association. “This is an incredible moment for our athletes, our universities, and the St. Louis community.”Local spectators are encouraged to attend and witness the sport’s rising stars live at Arch Pickleball, where fast-paced action, electric crowds, and championship moments will unfold throughout the weekend.Event DetailsArch Pickleball — St. Louis, Missouri located at 11333 Blake Drive, Bridgeton, MO 63044February 27 – March 1Live streaming is available on Amazon Prime and PickleTV. Use the “watch live” link on the NCPA homepage to stream.About the NCPAThe National Collegiate Pickleball Association (NCPA) is the governing body dedicated to advancing pickleball at the collegiate level. Through regional and national tournaments, the NCPA provides a platform for student-athletes to compete, grow, and showcase their skills on a national stage.For more information, visit https://ncpaofficial.com/

