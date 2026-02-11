Thompson Builders Celebrates the Opening of $10.6M Fanny Bridge Replacement Project in Tahoe City

Private Ribbon Cutting Ceremony The New Fanny Bridge Aerial Photo

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation proudly announces the successful opening of the $10.6M Fanny Bridge Replacement Project in Tahoe City, celebrated with a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. The new bridge delivers a safer, more accessible, and environmentally responsible crossing over the Truckee River, a vital connection for residents, visitors, and local businesses.The $10.6 million project replaced the aging structure with a modern single-span bridge that preserves the charm of the original while significantly improving safety and functionality. Upgrades include sidewalks and dedicated bike lanes on both sides, enhanced pedestrian crossings that meet current accessibility standards, and built-in utility infrastructure to support future needs. As a key link along State Route 89, the bridge serves thousands of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, especially during the busy summer season.Led by Thompson Builders and their project manager, Wil Thompson, the project required close coordination with federal, state, and local partners, along with careful environmental planning. Early efforts included river diversion and sewer force main diversion, during which fish were safely relocated in partnership with local environmental groups to protect the Truckee River ecosystem.Winter construction brought the greatest challenge. Crews worked through heavy snowfall and in freezing river water to complete critical structural work and restoration of the riverbed. Precast components were fabricated off-site and set with precision despite harsh conditions. Despite unpredictable temperatures, the team maintained momentum, safely demolishing the old bridge and installing the new structure with professionalism and efficiency.Throughout construction, access to Tahoe City businesses was maintained via the SR 89 bypass, helping minimize community disruption. The bridge reopened to traffic at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10, restoring full connectivity and supporting the broader SR 89/Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization effort to enhance safety and mobility in the Lake Tahoe Basin.The ribbon-cutting brought together community leaders, agency partners, and residents to celebrate the achievement, with a larger public celebration planned for May 17, 2026. The opening of the Fanny Bridge Replacement Project highlights Thompson Builders’ ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects in challenging environments — and showcases the dedication and resilience of the crews who made it possible.

Thompson Builders Fanny Bridge Replacement Time Lapse

