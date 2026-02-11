Women’s Wealth Symposium Celebrates 10th Annual Event Focused on Financial Literacy, Investing, and Leadership for Women

Women's Wealth Symposium Celebrates 10th Annual Event

Milestone 10th Anniversary Event Offers In-Person and Virtual Access for Women Entrepreneurs, Investors, and Leaders Nationwide

Last year's Symposium in Dallas was an unforgettable celebration of women's financial power and purpose, It’s inspiring to see that momentum grow into the 10th Anniversary event.” — Linda Fisk, Founder of LeadHERship Global

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women’s Wealth Symposium (WWS) , a 501(c)(3) public charity, announces its 10th Annual Women’s Wealth Symposium, an all-day educational event designed to empower women with advanced financial knowledge, investing strategies, and leadership development tools. The milestone event will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options, expanding access to participants nationwide.For a decade, the Women’s Wealth Symposium has remained committed to helping women strengthen their financial literacy, build confidence, and elevate their quality of life. Through curated education and expert-led discussions, the organization focuses on advancing and transforming women’s financial competencies and practices — equipping them to build generational wealth and shape enduring legacies. The 10th Anniversary Symposium will feature keynote presentations, expert panels, and interactive discussions covering wealth building, investment strategy, entrepreneurial growth, and leadership development. The event is designed for women entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and executives seeking to enhance both their financial expertise and leadership impact.Featured Panelists Include:Lindsay Freedman, Ali Swart, Erica Neal, Adrienne Green, Tempest Williams, Britt Nicole, Stephanie Groschup, Julia Meyers, Marie Torossian, Jillian Verdun,.Featured Keynote Speakers Include:Marie Diamond, Halle Eavelyn, Suzanne Castle, Mary Lyons, Katrina van Oudheusden, Shari Leid, Stephanie Bond, Sarah Strackhouse, Dr. Betty MurrayAccording to company representatives, the Symposium provides women with access to high-level financial education in a collaborative and supportive environment. The all-day format allows attendees to engage deeply with content, build meaningful professional relationships, and connect with a network of women committed to financial advancement.A highlight of the 10th Annual event will be the presentation of three Purple Diamond Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement and contribution in women’s financial empowerment and leadership. The awards ceremony honors individuals who exemplify the Symposium’s core values of financial literacy, confidence-building, and legacy creation.The Women’s Wealth Symposium is being organized in collaboration with Gobundance Women, an elite mastermind community for women entrepreneurs and investors. Gobundance Women brings together leaders who prioritize connection, accountability, and whole-life abundance while redefining modern success.Women interested in strengthening their wealth strategy and leadership capabilities may register for either in-person or virtual attendance. The hybrid format ensures accessibility for participants across geographic regions.Representatives from the Women’s Wealth Symposium note that the organization remains committed to expanding its reach annually, continuing to serve women nationwide as they pursue financial empowerment and generational wealth creation.About Women’s Wealth SymposiumWomen’s Wealth Symposium is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to helping women achieve financial literacy, enhance self-confidence, and improve overall quality of life. By advancing and transforming women’s financial competencies and practices, WWS empowers women to build sustainable wealth and create lasting legacies for future generations.

