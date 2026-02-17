McCarthy & Akers Serves as Platinum Sponsor for 2025 Walk for Life Fundraiser

McCarthy & Akers shows compassionate support for women and their families during challenging times as sponsors of Walk For Life

McCarthy & Akers, PLC Reinforces its Support for Organizations Dedicated to Compassionate Care as a Platinum Sponsor for the FRPC’s Annual Walk for Life

The Front Royal Pregnancy Center does meaningful work for women and families during some of life’s most challenging moments, and we were honored to stand beside them as a Platinum Sponsor.” — J. Douglas McCarthy

FRONT ROYAL, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys, a Winchester-based estate planning law firm, proudly participated as a Platinum Sponsor of the Front Royal Pregnancy Center’s annual Walk for Life, held on October 4, 2025, in Front Royal, Virginia. The event brought together families, volunteers, and local organizations in support of the Pregnancy Center’s mission to serve women, children, and families throughout the region.

As a Platinum Sponsor, McCarthy & Akers demonstrated its continued commitment to strengthening local families and supporting organizations that provide compassionate care and practical resources to those facing unplanned or difficult pregnancies. The annual Walk for Life serves as one of the Pregnancy Center’s most important fundraising and awareness-building events, helping fund vital services such as counseling, education, and material support.

“Our firm believes that building strong communities begins with supporting life and family at every stage,” said Douglas McCarthy, Co-Founder and Partner of McCarthy & Akers, PLC. “The Front Royal Pregnancy Center does meaningful work for women and families during some of life’s most challenging moments, and we were honored to stand beside them as a Platinum Sponsor.”

Co-Founder and Partner Matthew Akers echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the firm’s values-driven approach to community involvement. “At McCarthy & Akers, we view our role as extending beyond legal services,” Akers said. “Supporting organizations like the Front Royal Pregnancy Center aligns with our commitment to serve others with integrity, compassion, and respect for human dignity. This event reflects the kind of community partnership we are proud to support.”

The Walk for Life gathered participants of all ages, uniting the Front Royal community around a shared mission of care, encouragement, and practical support for families in need. Funds raised through the event directly support the Pregnancy Center’s ongoing programs and outreach efforts.

For more information about the Walk for Life, click here. To learn how to support the Front Royal Pregnancy Center, visit https://frontroyalpregnancy.org/.

For more information about McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys and its community involvement, visit https://mccarthyakers.com/.

About McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys

The lawyers at McCarthy & Akers, PLC | Estate Planning Attorneys endeavor to provide exceptional service in their practice areas. Each team member represents you with great care, applying their knowledge and experience to your legal services to accomplish your personal and professional goals. No one lawyer knows everything about all matters of law, however, so our attorneys work closely with each other and take advantage of each other’s strengths. While other law firms may see you as just a number or another case, we take the time to get to know you and understand your legal needs. We will craft a solution that works best for you.

