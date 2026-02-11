STAND UP FOR SCIENCE CALLS OUT PLAN TO BYPASS CONGRESS AND DEFUND NASA SCIENCE

Stand Up For Science logo is a trademark of Stand Up For Science, non-profit organization, and it may only be used with prior written permission. Copyright © 2025 Stand Up For Science, a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization

Withholding congressionally appropriated NASA science funds signals a broader crisis of democratic governance, not just funding.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the breaking news that the Office of Management and Budget is illegally withholding money appropriated by Congress for NASA’s science missions, Stand Up For Science has the following statement:"This is yet another illegal and anti-democratic move by Trump and his henchmen to bypass Congress.This is exactly why Stand Up For Science has NOT celebrated the FY 2026 budget –we have a crisis of democracy, not just of funding. NASA science is the first victim of Trump and Russ Vought's schemes to implement the President’s agenda, even when Congress disagrees. It will not be the last.Stand Up For Science will fight this in the streets, the courts, and in the media. It is time for the entire scientific field to cast off old adages about the apoliticism of science and join us in fighting back."This statement can be attributed to Colette Delawalla, Founder & CEO of Stand Up For Science. Delawalla is available for comment.Miriam BassiStand Up for Sciencemedia@standupforscience.net###Stand Up for Science is grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to executive orders dismantling federal science agencies and undermining the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up For Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent.Learn more at www.standupforscience.net

