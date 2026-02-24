AIM Sees Rising Demand for Whole-Home Window Treatment Design in Colorado

AIM Logo

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM, a locally owned Colorado window treatment and lighting control company, reports a growing number of homeowners requesting coordinated window treatment design across their entire home rather than addressing rooms one at a time. The shift reflects a preference for visual consistency, with homeowners seeking unified solutions that still account for room-specific needs like light control, privacy, and energy efficiency.Why Homeowners Are Choosing a Whole-Home ApproachHomeowners who previously purchased window treatments room by room are now returning to address their entire home in a single project. New homeowners moving into recently built properties are also seeking complete solutions from the start rather than living with bare windows or temporary coverings.A whole-home plan allows different product types in different rooms while maintaining a cohesive look throughout. For example, a coordinated design might include blackout cellular shades in bedrooms, sheer shades in living areas, and plantation shutters in kitchens and bathrooms.How AIM's Design Process WorksAIM's process begins with a free in-home consultation, where a Hunter Douglas-certified design consultant brings the full product selection directly to the homeowner. The consultant evaluates each room's natural light exposure, privacy requirements, and design preferences before recommending a coordinated plan. Laser measurements are taken on-site, and homeowners receive a price quote promptly after the initial meeting. This approach eliminates the need to visit a showroom or coordinate between multiple vendors.A Seamless Experience from Start to Finish"More homeowners are realizing that a coordinated approach creates a completely different feel compared to choosing products one room at a time," said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. "When the design is consistent from room to room, the home feels intentional and polished. Our consultants build a plan that addresses every window while respecting the unique function of each space."AIM's in-house Hunter Douglas-certified installation team handles every project directly, ensuring that each product is fitted precisely and operates correctly. AIM serves homeowners throughout Colorado, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs and everywhere in between, and holds an A+ BBB rating with more than 300 five-star Google reviews.To schedule a free in-home consultation or learn more, visit www.aimyourhome.com or call the number below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.