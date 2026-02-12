Pawsible Ventures Launches Incubator to Build the Next Generation of Category-Defining Pet Health Companies

Built by operators and veterinarians, the program supports startups across veterinary care, diagnostics, wellness, and pet brands in a US$250B+ global market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [March 12, 2026] – Pawsible Ventures, a pet-health focused venture platform, today announced the launch of its inaugural incubator program — designed to back founders and build companies at the earliest stages of formation in one of the world’s largest and most under-built innovation markets.

According to Future Market Insights, the global pet care market exceeds US$250 billion today and is projected to surpass US$450 billion by 2032. Pet care has become a major global category, driven by pet humanization, rising veterinary spend, longer pet lifespans, and demand for preventative, personalized, technology-enabled care. Yet compared to many other sectors, early-stage pet health founders have fewer specialized programs and fewer sector-native operator networks to help them validate, navigate regulation, and reach distribution faster.

For founders, the reality is familiar: big ideas, slow paths to market. Pawsible’s incubator is built to compress the cycle from validation to distribution readiness.

The six week, high touch program will support a small cohort of 5 to 7 early stage companies beginning in March 2026. The focus is on founders at the early revenue stage who need structured validation, industry access, and execution support to move faster.

Launched in 2025 with a $10M venture fund, Pawsible combines capital, incubation, and early distribution under one roof. Unlike traditional accelerators, the model emphasizes hands-on execution support across product development, regulatory navigation, pilot access, commercialization, and investor readiness.

“Pet health is one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet, yet early-stage founders are still building in isolation,” said Alex Chieng, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Pawsible Ventures. “There are very few programs globally that are designed specifically for pet health at the formation stage. Our incubator is deeply hands-on. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with founders to validate demand, improve distribution readiness, and strengthen the story with real-world inputs from veterinarians, operators, and partners—not just pitch practice.”

Pawsible Ventures is backed and supported by Victory Square Technologies, a publicly traded venture builder with a decade-long track record of launching and scaling technology companies across healthcare, AI, and wellness.

“Victory Square was built to help founders scale in complex, regulated markets,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, Founder and CEO of Victory Square Technologies and Co-Founder of Pawsible Ventures. “Pet health represents one of the largest opportunities we’ve seen that still lacks early-stage platforms designed to truly support founders. Pawsible applies a proven venture-builder model — capital, execution, and distribution — to help create durable companies in a market that benefits from purpose-built early-stage platforms.”

The incubator will be supported by a growing advisory group of experienced operators, veterinarians, and industry leaders. Pawsible Ventures is also in active discussions with ecosystem partners and tooling providers to expand resources available to participating founders., and other technology and infrastructure providers to deliver additional tooling, resources, and opportunities to participating founders.

Each participating company will receive:

- A structured six-week curriculum spanning customer discovery, product strategy, regulatory considerations, pricing, go-to-market, and fundraising

- Weekly working sessions and office hours with Pawsible’s team and invited operators and veterinarians

- Introductions to veterinary clinics, industry partners, and potential pilot customers

- Demo Day preparation and exposure to angels and early-stage investors

- Select companies may be considered for pre-seed investment from Pawsible Ventures

The incubator reflects Pawsible’s broader ambition to help build the backbone of the next decade of pet health infrastructure, emphasizing long-term value creation over short-term experimentation.

“We are long-term builders,” added Dr. Andrew Findlaytor, Lead Advisor at Pawsible Ventures. “Our focus is on helping founders create companies that meaningfully improve outcomes for pets, pet parents, and veterinary professionals — and that can stand the test of time.”

Applications are now open at pawsible.vc/incubator. The application deadline is March 10, 2026.

Early stage founders building in pet health, veterinary technology, diagnostics, and wellness are encouraged to apply.

About Pawsible Ventures

Pawsible Ventures is a pet-health focused venture fund and venture studio building the infrastructure for the next generation of animal wellness companies. Pawsible is backed by Victory Square Technologies, a publicly traded venture builder with a decade-long track record of launching and scaling technology companies in regulated markets.

