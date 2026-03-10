Zion Health Introduces the Repackaged Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo for a Flake-Free, Nourished Scalp

Zion Health Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo shown in refreshed packaging, maintaining the same trusted formula with a modern new look. Zion Health Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo formulated with tea tree oil and ionic clay minerals to help relieve flakes and soothe scalp discomfort. Visible scalp improvement after one use of Zion Health Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, showing reduced flakes and improved scalp clarity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo , a 12 oz treatment shampoo presented in new, refreshed packaging and developed to help relieve dandruff, itchiness, and scalp discomfort while supporting healthier-looking hair.Formulated with ionic clay minerals, tea tree oil, aloe vera, and sodium hyaluronate, the shampoo works to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, remove buildup, and rebalance the scalp without stripping essential moisture. Salicylic acid helps clear flakes and impurities, while glycerin, sodium PCA, and hyaluronic compounds deliver lasting hydration to soothe dryness and support scalp comfort. With consistent use, hair feels cleaner, softer, and more manageable, while the scalp appears calmer, refreshed, and flake-free.Key Benefits of Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo● Dandruff & Flake Reduction: Salicylic acid helps dissolve dead skin cells and reduce visible flakes.● Scalp Detox & Balance: Ionic clay minerals help draw out impurities and excess buildup while supporting a balanced scalp environment.● Soothing Hydration: Aloe vera, glycerin, and sodium PCA help calm irritation, reduce dryness, and maintain moisture levels.● Antifungal & Scalp Comfort Support: Tea tree oil helps combat dandruff-causing fungi while easing itchiness and irritation.● Strength, Shine & Manageability: Sodium hyaluronate helps improve softness, resilience, and overall hair appearance.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Sulfate-Conscious Formula: Cleanses effectively without excessive dryness.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: No animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.Ingredient Features● Ionic Clay Minerals: Help cleanse, detoxify, and purify the scalp by removing buildup and impurities.● Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice: Soothes inflammation, restores pH balance, and supports scalp comfort.● Salicylic Acid: Gently exfoliates and clears flakes and pore-clogging debris.● Tea Tree Oil: Provides natural antifungal support to help reduce dandruff and itchiness.● Sodium Hyaluronate: Helps hydrate, strengthen hair, and support scalp moisture with enhanced penetration.● Glycerin & Sodium PCA: Work together to attract and retain moisture for softer hair and reduced breakage.How to UseApply to wet hair and massage into the scalp to create a rich lather. Leave on for up to five minutes, then rinse thoroughly. For best results, use 3–4 times per week for up to eight weeks or as directed by a doctor, then use as needed.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sorbitol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium PCA, Evening Primrose Fragrance**, Titanium Dioxide and Mica, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Ionic Clay Minerals.*Certified Organic.**Natural Sources.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday hair, skin, and body care.For more information or to purchase Ancient Clay Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

