Newsweek Names College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving a Best National Moving Company for 2026

Newsweek Names College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving a Best National Moving Company

College HUNKS Eyes #1 Spot

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsweek Readers’ Choice has named College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving the #2 mover in the nation, proving that second place can still lead the way.

“You know what they say, second is the best. As a challenger brand, we’re keeping our sights set on number one,” said Nick Friedman, co-founder of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving.

The Newsweek Readers’ Choice Awards recognize products, services, and companies that inspire loyalty and consistently exceed expectations. Over a four-week voting period, readers and industry experts evaluated nominees, honoring organizations that deliver exceptional value, quality, and customer experience. College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving ranked #2 out of the top ten best movers in the nation.

“We’re aiming for the number one spot, and our purpose drives everything we do. We’re more than a moving company, we’re building leaders. Every day, our teams go the extra mile, not just in moving, but in serving others. Moving is what we do, leadership is who we are.”

Founded by two college friends with a beat-up van, College HUNKS—short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service—has grown to nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Giving back is a cornerstone of the company’s mission: for every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling over six million meals to date. In addition, up to 70% of hauled items are recycled or donated to nonprofits such as Habitat for Humanity and Goodwill.

This recognition from Newsweek underscores College HUNKS’ commitment to not only providing exceptional moving and junk removal services but also cultivating leadership and making a meaningful impact in the communities it serves. For more information, visit https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and is now approaching 200 franchise locations nationally providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.



