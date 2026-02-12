Seed and Bean Market in Cape Coral Becomes the First Cannabis Café in the US to Receive a Liquor License

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seed and Bean Market in Cape Coral is proud to announce that it is the first cannabis café in Florida and one of the first in the nation to receive a liquor license. This popular restaurant opened in downtown Cape Coral in December at The Cove at 47th. The original Seed and Bean Market located in Fort Myers was the first cannabis café in Florida and the second in the United States.“This is an exciting announcement for our restaurant and loyal customers. To receive this liquor license included an intensive application and screening process that we passed with flying colors,” said Cole Peacock, co-founder of Seed and Bean Market and Caloosahatchee Cannabis Company Investments. “This designation will allow our incredible bartending team to create a menu of delicious and memorable drinks and cocktails.”With this news, Seed and Bean Market wants to educate the public on what really is a cannabis café:• The Seed and Bean Market does not serve marijuana.• They serve hemp-derived CBD/THC products, which are fully legal under both federal and Florida law.• All its products are highly regulated, state-approved, third-party lab tested and verified compliance.• Alcohol and hemp products are not mixed unless a guest makes a specific,intentional choice — and even then, they have to add it to their drink and there is a dosage limit.• The focus of Seed and Bean Market is wellness, education, and safe use, not intoxication, and is known for its clean and healthy food options.Cole Peacock is a respected statewide business leader and considered a pioneer in the Florida cannabis industry. He was appointed vice chair of the inaugural Florida Hemp Advisory Committee by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried. Peacock is also co-founder of Caloosahatchee Cannabis Company Investments and its innovative ventures include Seed and Bean Markets (Florida’s First Cannabis Café and CBD Marketplace), PureNative Premium Hemp/Cannabis Lifestyle Brand, and Caloosahatchee Beverage Company, which created first federally approved Hemp Beer.“Our family friendly concept takes the stigma out of the cannabis café perception. We have created an atmosphere where everyone feels at home whether they are ordering delicious food, coffee, hemp protein shake, CBD seltzer, or craft beer. Seed and Bean Market is a proven model of success, and we are so excited to add a new component,” added Peacock.About Seed and Bean MarketSeed and Bean Market was founded in 2018 in Fort Myers, Florida after four founding members with industry roots cultivated their passion for great coffee, unique beer and delicious food into a comfortable lifestyle destination. As the first marketplace of its kind, it is dedicated to offering only the highest quality foods and beverages, thoroughly tested products, and the chillest atmosphere in the region. Its locations are downtown Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Venice. www.seedandbeanmarket.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.