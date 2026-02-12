PropertyRoom.com Secures Twenty-Four New Contracts with Law Enforcement Agencies Across the United States

New Clients Secured

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PropertyRoom.com added twenty-four new law enforcement agencies contracts last quarter. The online police auction website with over 2.2 million registered bidders, partners with law enforcement agencies to auction off vehicle assets, surplus goods, seized, stolen, and unclaimed property and evidence.The new police department and sheriff’s office clients come from 13 different states nationwide, highlighting the growing geographic reach and trust in the program across the United States.Aaron Thompson, CEO of PropertyRoom.com explains, “Our nationwide agency partnerships expand the range of unique auctions available to bidders while opening the door for more buyers to compete on high-value assets like vehicles and heavy equipment. The result is stronger bidding activity and higher proceeds that directly benefit the communities our agencies serve.”About PropertyRoom.comPropertyRoom.com makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client’s behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through a partner website, eGunner.com. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom.com has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.# # #

