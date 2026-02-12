ReInvestWealth Secures $650K to Accelerate AI Accounting Platform Growth

Our goal has always been to eliminate the complexity and manual work behind bookkeeping. This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation and deliver even more value to entrepreneurs.” — Behdad Karimi, CPA & Co-Founder

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReInvestWealth , an AI-powered accounting platform built for modern entrepreneurs, announced it has secured $650,000 in funding through a combination of non-dilutive government grants, institutional financing, and angel investment.This milestone follows ReInvestWealth’s graduation from the DMZ incubator, one of North America’s leading startup accelerators, and reflects growing confidence in the company’s vision to simplify accounting and financial management for business owners.ReInvestWealth is focused on helping entrepreneurs reduce administrative overhead, stay compliant, and gain real-time financial clarity through automation and intelligent software. The platform integrates core bookkeeping, invoicing, payments, and AI-powered insights into a single system designed to minimize manual work and complexity.The funding includes $300,000 in non-dilutive government grants, alongside institutional financing from BDC, PME MTL as well as strategic angel investment. The capital will be used to support continued product development, strengthen the platform’s AI capabilities, and expand ReInvestWealth’s market presence across Canada and the United States.Our goal has always been to eliminate the complexity and manual work behind bookkeeping,” said Behdad Karimi, Co-founder and CEO of ReInvestWealth. “This funding allows us to accelerate product innovation and deliver even more value to entrepreneurs.The funding will enable ReInvestWealth to continue investing in product innovation, including automation, AI-driven financial insights, and deeper integrations that help business owners manage their finances with greater confidence and efficiency.For more information, visit https://www.reinvestwealth.com About ReInvestWealthReInvestWealth is an AI-powered accounting software built to help small business owners manage their finances with clarity and confidence. Founded by a team of CPAs, engineers and financial experts, the platform simplifies bookkeeping through automation, accuracy, and affordability. Designed for self-employed individuals and small businesses, ReInvestWealth helps entrepreneurs save time, reduce errors, and focus on growing their businesses. The company serves customers across Canada and the United States.

