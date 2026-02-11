Long Island Cash Home Buyer Earns 4.9 Rating from Clever Real Estate as Region Leads Nation's Seller's Market

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast Mike Plactere, Founder of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast

We Buy Long Island Homes Fast receives 4.9/5 rating from Clever Real Estate for fast, transparent cash home purchases in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Being recognized by Clever Real Estate with a 4.9 rating is a true honor and a reflection of our dedication to Long Island homeowners” — Michael Plactere

UNIONDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Buy Long Island Homes Fast , a trusted family-owned cash home buyer serving Nassau and Suffolk counties, has been recognized by Clever Real Estate with an outstanding 4.9 customer satisfaction score—placing it in the top 5% of similar companies nationwide. This accolade highlights the company's commitment to fair, transparent cash offers and stress-free transactions for homeowners looking to sell their house fast on Long Island.According to Clever Real Estate's in-depth review, the high rating reflects consistent praise for fast closings, personalized service, and no-obligation offers on homes in any condition. Homeowners across Long Island have commended the team for making the selling process simple, with no repairs, fees, commissions, agents, or inspections required.This recognition arrives as Long Island solidifies its position as the nation's strongest seller's market for the third consecutive period. Recent Redfin data, reported in January 2026 by Newsday and the New York Post, shows approximately 39% more buyers than sellers on Long Island, driving median home prices up over 10% year-over-year in some areas. While this creates ideal conditions for sellers aiming for maximum value through traditional listings, many face urgent situations—such as inheritance, divorce, relocation, downsizing, or avoiding foreclosure—where time and certainty matter most."Being recognized by Clever Real Estate with a 4.9 rating is a true honor and a reflection of our dedication to Long Island homeowners," said Michael Plactere, Founder and CEO of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast. "In today's hot market, sellers have options, but not everyone can wait months for showings or deal with repairs and uncertainties. We specialize in providing cash for homes on Long Island quickly and fairly—often closing in days—so families can move forward without the hassle."We Buy Long Island Homes Fast offers a straightforward process: Submit property details for a no-obligation cash offer, receive a fair proposal after a brief walkthrough, and close on your timeline. This approach is ideal for fast house sale scenarios involving distressed properties, probate sales, or life transitions.For homeowners ready to explore options, visit the Clever Real Estate review of We Buy Long Island Homes Fast or request a free cash offer today. About We Buy Long Island Homes FastWe Buy Long Island Homes Fast is a family-owned company dedicated to helping Long Island homeowners sell quickly for cash. Led by Michael Plactere, the team buys houses in any condition across Nassau and Suffolk counties, eliminating repairs, agents, fees, and commissions. With deep local roots and a focus on transparency and empathy, they provide reliable solutions for challenging situations like inheritance, divorce, relocation, and more.Media Contact:Michael PlactereWe Buy Long Island Homes Fast173 Birch Hill Rd Ste. BLocust Valley, NY 11560Phone: (631) 825-8747Website: https://webuylongislandhomesfast.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.