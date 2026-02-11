Epilepsy Foundation New England Names John Hedstrom As New President and Chief Executive Officer

Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE) has named John Hedstrom as the new President and Chief Executive Officer

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE) has named John Hedstrom as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. John brings decades of experience in nonprofit management, healthcare advocacy, public policy, and association development to EFNE. He replaced Kimberlee Schumacher, who led the organization in an interim capacity since May of 2025. John took over the new role on January 6, 2026.“I am honored to take over an organization and work with a great team that has such a profound impact on people’s lives,” said John Hedstrom, President and CEO of EFNE. “As the parent of a child living with epilepsy, I understand and admire the profound good EFNE does in our community each and every day.”Before joining EFNE, John served as Executive Director of The ALS Association in Massachusetts, where he led a team providing care services to, and advocating on behalf of, persons living with ALS. He subsequently helped unify regional operations in New England. John has also served as chief lobbyist for several national physician organizations, including the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Dermatology, advancing impactful healthcare policy initiatives at the federal and state level.“John will be an incredible fit for EFNE. His expansive background perfectly positions him to guide this organization to accomplish great things in the future,” said Alison Zetterquist, EFNE Board Chairperson. “His personal connection to the cause brings a profound sense of purpose to his leadership and reflects the empathy, commitment, and urgency he brings to serving our community.”About EFNE:Established in 1983, Epilepsy Foundation New England (EFNE) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people and families affected by epilepsy in New England. EFNE is an independent affiliate of the Epilepsy Foundation of America, whose mission is to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. EFNE serves the approximately 110,000 people in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont affected by epilepsy and the people who care for them.

