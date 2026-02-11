Inaugural Reclaim Run 5K Supports Recovery for Men Overcoming Addiction in Greater Houston

Founded in 1952, The Wheelhouse is a nonprofit recovery community in Deer Park, Texas, dedicated to helping men break free from drug and alcohol addiction, rebuild their lives, and return to society as responsible, productive, and hopeful individuals.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wheelhouse , a Houston-based nonprofit supporting men in addiction recovery, will host their inaugural Reclaim Run 5K , a community run and walk benefiting its residential recovery programs.The family-friendly event invites runners, walkers, families and supporters to come together in support of long-term recovery and second chances. Proceeds from the Reclaim Run 5K directly support The Wheelhouse’s mission to provide structured recovery, accountability and life-skills development for men working to rebuild their futures and their families.“Recovery is about reclaiming your health, your purpose and your place in the community,” said Lanier Young, Executive Director of The Wheelhouse. “The Reclaim Run 5K gives our community a tangible way to stand with the men we serve and show that recovery is worth investing in. Every dollar raised directly benefit The Wheelhouse programs, helping men reclaim their lives and build lasting sobriety.”The Reclaim Run 5K event details are below:WHAT: Reclaim Run 5KWHEN: Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 8:00 a.m.WHERE: 1302 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536WHY: Donations support The Wheelhouse’s residential recovery programREGISTER: $40 per person. Register here: https://thewheelhouse.org/event/reclaim-run-5k/ For more information or sponsorship details, please contact Felicia Perez at felicia@farpublicrelations.com.###About The WheelhouseFounded in 1952, The Wheelhouse is a nonprofit recovery community in Deer Park, Texas, dedicated to helping men break free from drug and alcohol addiction, rebuild their lives, and return to society as responsible, productive, and hopeful individuals. Through our structured, spiritually centered, recovery programs, we provide the tools, guidance, and support needed for lasting recovery. With the support of donors and volunteers, we serve hundreds of men each year through its residential recovery program, alumni network, and community partnerships. To learn more, visit www.thewheelhouse.org

