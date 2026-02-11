Submit Release
Inaugural Reclaim Run 5K Supports Recovery for Men Overcoming Addiction in Greater Houston

The Wheelhouse nonprofit is located in Deer Park, Texas, just outside of Houston.

Founded in 1952, The Wheelhouse is a nonprofit recovery community in Deer Park, Texas, dedicated to helping men break free from drug and alcohol addiction, rebuild their lives, and return to society as responsible, productive, and hopeful individuals.

This family-friendly event on Feb. 21 invites runners, walkers, families and supporters to come together in support of long-term recovery and second chances.

The Reclaim Run 5K gives our community a tangible way to stand with the men we serve and show that recovery is worth investing in.”
— Lanier Young, Executive Director, The Wheelhouse
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wheelhouse, a Houston-based nonprofit supporting men in addiction recovery, will host their inaugural Reclaim Run 5K, a community run and walk benefiting its residential recovery programs.

The family-friendly event invites runners, walkers, families and supporters to come together in support of long-term recovery and second chances. Proceeds from the Reclaim Run 5K directly support The Wheelhouse’s mission to provide structured recovery, accountability and life-skills development for men working to rebuild their futures and their families.

“Recovery is about reclaiming your health, your purpose and your place in the community,” said Lanier Young, Executive Director of The Wheelhouse. “The Reclaim Run 5K gives our community a tangible way to stand with the men we serve and show that recovery is worth investing in. Every dollar raised directly benefit The Wheelhouse programs, helping men reclaim their lives and build lasting sobriety.”

The Reclaim Run 5K event details are below:

WHAT: Reclaim Run 5K
WHEN: Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 8:00 a.m.
WHERE: 1302 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536
WHY: Donations support The Wheelhouse’s residential recovery program
REGISTER: $40 per person. Register here: https://thewheelhouse.org/event/reclaim-run-5k/

For more information or sponsorship details, please contact Felicia Perez at felicia@farpublicrelations.com.

About The Wheelhouse
Founded in 1952, The Wheelhouse is a nonprofit recovery community in Deer Park, Texas, dedicated to helping men break free from drug and alcohol addiction, rebuild their lives, and return to society as responsible, productive, and hopeful individuals. Through our structured, spiritually centered, recovery programs, we provide the tools, guidance, and support needed for lasting recovery. With the support of donors and volunteers, we serve hundreds of men each year through its residential recovery program, alumni network, and community partnerships. To learn more, visit www.thewheelhouse.org.

Felicia Perez
FAR Public Relations
+ +1 501-804-4348
