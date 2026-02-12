About

US Ghost Adventures is a small, independently owned business that operates locally guided tours in historic cities across the United States. Through its Year of Preservation initiative, the company actively stewards and preserves historically significant properties, including the Lizzie Borden House, the Villisca Axe Murders House, the Jenny Wade Birthplace, the Welty House, and the Brickhouse Inn. These sites reflect complex and often uncomfortable chapters of American history. By keeping them active, interpreted, and accessible to the public, US Ghost Adventures advocates for a preservation model rooted in engagement, stewardship, and long-term sustainability—ensuring that historically significant places remain standing for future generations.

US Ghost Adventures