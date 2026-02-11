California Won't Let It Go: Attorney General Bonta Announces $2.75 Million Settlement with Disney, Largest CCPA Settlement in California History

Second enforcement action stemming from 2024 investigative sweep of streaming services

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a settlement with the Walt Disney Company (Disney), resolving allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by failing to fully effectuate consumers’ requests to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their data across all devices and streaming services associated with consumers' Disney accounts. Under today’s settlement, which is subject to court approval, Disney must pay $2.75 million in civil penalties and must implement opt-out methods that fully stop Disney’s sale or sharing of consumers’ personal information.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to go to infinity and beyond to assert their privacy rights. Today, my office secured the largest settlement to date under the CCPA over Disney's failure to stop selling and sharing the data of consumers that explicitly asked it to,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California’s nation-leading privacy law is clear: A consumer’s opt-out right applies wherever and however a business sells data — businesses can’t force people to go device-by-device or service-by-service. In California, asking a business to stop selling your data should not be complicated or cumbersome. My office is committed to the continued enforcement of this critical privacy law.”

The California Department of Justice’s investigation into Disney stems from a January 2024 investigative sweep of streaming services for potential CCPA violations. Effective opt-out is one of the bare necessities of complying with CCPA. The investigation found that Disney’s opt-out processes did not allow a consumer — even when logged into their account — to completely opt-out of and stop all sale or sharing of their data, in violation of the CCPA. Specifically, the investigation found that each of the methods Disney provided had key gaps that allowed Disney to continue to sell and share consumers’ data, including:

Opt-Out Toggles: If a user requested to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their data via an opt-out toggle in Disney’s websites and apps, Disney only applied the request to the specific streaming service the user was watching, and often only the specific device the consumer was using. This meant that in most instances, using the toggle would not stop selling or sharing from other devices or services connected to the consumer’s account.

Webform: If a user opted out using Disney’s webform, Disney only stopped the sharing of personal data through the company’s own advertising platform and offerings. However, Disney continued to sell and share consumer data with specific third-party ad-tech companies whose code Disney embedded in its websites and apps. Disney also failed to provide an in-app, opt-out method in many of its connected TV streaming apps, instead directing consumers to its webform, effectively leaving consumers with no way to stop Disney’s selling and sharing from these apps.

The Global Privacy Control: For consumers who opted out via the Global Privacy Control (GPC), Disney limited the request to the specific device the consumer was using, even when the consumer was logged into their account. The GPC is an easy-to-use ‘stop selling or sharing my data switch’ that is available on some internet browsers or as a browser extension.

The California Consumer Protection Act

The CCPA has opened up a whole new world of privacy protection and increased privacy rights for California consumers, such as the right to know how businesses collect, share, and disclose their personal information. The CCPA vests California consumers with control over the personal information that businesses collect about them, including the right to request that businesses stop selling or sharing their personal information. To learn more about opting out, please see here.

Attorney General Bonta is committed to the robust enforcement of California’s nation-leading privacy law. Today’s settlement represents the seventh enforcement action under the CCPA. Attorney General Bonta has also announced settlements with Sephora and DoorDash as well as mobile app gaming company, Jam City; streaming service, Sling TV; website publisher, Healthline.com; and entertainment company, Tilting Point Media. In order to monitor the businesses’ compliance with the CCPA, Attorney General Bonta has conducted investigative sweeps related to location data, streaming apps and devices, employee information, and surveillance pricing.

For more information about the CCPA, visit oag.ca.gov/ccpa. To report a violation of the CCPA to the Attorney General, consumers can submit a complaint online at oag.ca.gov/report.