Tree Fellers Announces Emergency Tree Service Response Readiness for Kalamazoo Spring Storm Season

Kalamazoo Tree Service Company Urges Proactive Tree Maintenance to Prevent Structural Damage from Severe Michigan Weather

Don't wait for a storm to hit. We’d rather trim a tree now than crane it off your roof later," says Jack Livingstone. With 25+ years of experience, we help you spot trouble before it's too late.” — Jack Livingstone

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the spring storm season approaches the West Michigan region, Tree Fellers is officially announcing its operational readiness to assist homeowners and municipal clients with comprehensive tree care and emergency response services. Last year, record-breaking weather kept the tree removal team busy clearing debris from roofs and roads, an effort that earned them a feature on the local news. Now, the Kalamazoo tree company is encouraging homeowners to place attention on preventative tree trimming. They believe proactive tree care is the best first line of defense against property loss during the Spring storm season.Led by tree industry veteran Jack Livingstone, Tree Fellers has been a staple of the Kalamazoo community since 1998. With decades of experience navigating the unique challenges of Michigan timber and erratic weather, the company stands as a beacon of reliability. Unlike many seasonal operations that appear following a storm, Tree Fellers is a fully insured, long-standing company with the specialized heavy equipment, including cranes, to handle the most dangerous and complex tree removals.Pre-Storm Mitigation and the Importance of Early InspectionThe primary message from Tree Fellers this season is one of proactive caution. While the company is famous for its 24/7 emergency response, Jack Livingstone encourages homeowners to address "trouble" trees before the first sirens sound. High winds and heavy spring rains often act as the final breaking point for trees that are already compromised by age, disease, or poor structural growth.The company identifies several critical warning signs that homeowners should monitor.Dead or Decaying Timber: Trees that failed to bud properly last season or show significant bark loss are high-risk candidates for failure during high wind events.Limbs Overhanging Structures: Large branches extending over roofs, garages, or power lines can cause catastrophic damage if they succumb to the weight of rain or wind.Root Heaving: Trees with roots that are lifting the surrounding soil may have compromised stability, making them prone to toppling during saturated ground conditions.To assist the community in these efforts, Tree Fellers offers free on-site estimates. A professional evaluation can determine if a tree requires a full removal or if strategic trimming can reduce the wind sail effect, allowing the tree to survive the storm season safely.Advanced Capabilities and Heavy EquipmentOne of the factors that sets Tree Fellers apart from other local providers is their extensive inventory of specialized machinery. Removing a multi ton oak from a residential roof or a narrow backyard requires more than just a chainsaw. The company utilizes multiple high reach cranes and bucket booms to perform surgical removals.These cranes allow the team to lift heavy sections of wood vertically away from a home, rather than dropping them, which minimizes the risk of secondary damage to landscaping or structural foundations. This level of equipment, combined with being fully insured, provides homeowners with peace of mind that is often unavailable when hiring unverified or under equipped tree contractors.Tree Service in Kalamazoo Since 1998Longevity in the tree service industry is a mark of consistent quality and safety. Since its inception in 1998, Tree Fellers has built a reputation for integrity and craftsmanship. The company handles everything from routine aesthetic trimming to the complete clearing of fallen trees from yards and roads. Whether it is a single leaning pine or a massive commercial clearing project, the team applies the same level of professional rigor to every task.As the region prepares for the unpredictable nature of spring, Tree Fellers remains committed to keeping Kalamazoo beautiful and its residents safe. By combining expert trimming services with high capacity removal technology, they ensure that the local canopy remains an asset to the community rather than a liability.About Tree FellersTree Fellers is a premier tree removal company based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Specializing in emergency storm response, large scale crane removals, and preventative trimming, the company has served the region for over twenty five years. Fully insured and equipped with the latest in arboricultural technology, they provide free on site estimates for residential and commercial clients across West Michigan. They have an A+ rating with the Kalamazoo Michigan BBB.

