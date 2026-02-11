Beyond the Gallery Walls: Filipino Art Educator Andre Magpantay Explores Digital Storytelling and Memory

The UNITAR programme introduced Andre to what he describes as three “transformative tools”: Geographical Information Systems (GIS), generative AI, and Minecraft Education. GIS allows him to present data and imagery within a spatial context, showing how people’s experiences are intimately connected to their environments. Generative AI, while often viewed with resistance, is seen by Andre as something that institutions must learn to use ethically to potentially improve the way people work and live.

Minecraft Education was perhaps the most unexpected tool. Commonly known as a game, Andre saw how it might be used as an engaging and creative tool to teach and share complex or difficult narratives, such as those involving conflict or disaster, with children.