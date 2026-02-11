Crovetti Orthopaedics Welcomes Lauren Baecker, RN to Patient Care Team

Lauren Baecker, RN, is joining the Crovetti Orthopaedics team in Southern Nevada.

Experienced Las Vegas nurse brings compassionate, relationship-focused care to patients at both valley locations.

Lauren will be instrumental in continuing the kind of patient care we've worked hard to build over the years. All of us at Crovetti Ortho look forward to working with her.” — Dr. Michael Crovetti

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Baecker, RN , has joined the Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine team in Southern Nevada. Dr. Michael Crovetti, DO , who founded the practice over 20 years ago, welcomes Ms. Baecker and is pleased to have her serving patients at both the Las Vegas and Henderson locations.A lifelong Las Vegas resident, Baecker earner her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nevada State University in Henderson. Most recently, she served as a Registered Nurse in the Medical Cardiac Unit at Sunrise Hospital and also gained valuable experience as a Manager’s Assistant with a local hospice provider while completing her education.Her clinical background spans several Las Vegas-area hospitals and specialty units, including medical-surgical, neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, neuro stroke, and cancer care settings, giving her broad experience caring for patients across all states of life.An avid athlete — playing volleyball and soccer and competing at the national level — Baecker understands firsthand the types of orthopaedic injuries many patients face. She has also seen their impact within her own family, experiences that have shaped her empathy and strengthened her connection with those in her care.Baecker says her decision to pursue nursing was inspired by a personal experience. “While in school, I was hospitalized in an ICU for several days due to illness. Even through my own discomfort, I couldn’t help but notice the expert care I received from one particular nurse,” she explains.“She was not only exceptionally skilled technically, but the way she blended that knowledge with her humanity really touched my heart. From that experience, I knew instinctively that was what I was meant to do with my life.”Known for her relationship-focused approach, Baecker prioritizes listening, building trust, and creating individualized care for every patient. She has also worked extensively with children as a Child Care Provider, where she developed safe, nurturing environments and partnered closely with families to support each child’s growth and development.“At heart, I’m a problem-solver and someone who values building strong relationships,” Baecker adds. “Those are traits I bring to every part of my life — whether it’s my family, friends, or patients. That’s why I’m so happy to be joining Crovetti Ortho, because Dr. Crovetti and the entire team share that same philosophy.”Dr. Crovetti says Baecker’s compassion and dedication make her a natural fit for the practice. “All of us at Crovetti Ortho look forward to the high-quality care and compassion Lauren brings to her patients and to our team,” he says. “She’s going to be instrumental in continuing the kind of patient care we’ve worked hard to build over the years — and that’s not easy to find.”About Crovetti OrthopaedicsCrovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopaedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing foot and ankle, or hip, knee, and other matters, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and let us help you in “Getting you back in your game!” Locations at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, and 10040 Alta Drive, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

