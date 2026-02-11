Vigdee Launches African Safari Collection of Eco Friendly Craft Kits for Kids

Six DIY kits use upcycled materials to teach children about endangered African wildlife through hands on building and storytelling.

Every kit we ship is a chance for a child to build something real and walk away caring about a species they didn’t know existed.” — Vigdy, Founder and CEO, Vigdee

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vigdee, a children’s education brand on a mission to raise a generation that knows, cares for, and protects wildlife, has officially launched its African Safari Collection. The collection features six eco friendly DIY craft kits designed for kids, each one focused on a different endangered animal from the African continent. These animals craft kits combine art, science, and storytelling into a single creative experience unlike anything else on the market.

Every DIY craft kit invites children to build a detailed endangered species and its habitat using upcycled materials and everyday household objects, while learning the real world wildlife conservation story behind the animal they are creating. With over 11,000 families already choosing Vigdee, the African Safari Collection brings educational crafting kits and creative play together in a way that makes wildlife education accessible and meaningful for children across the United States.

The Six Kits in the African Safari Collection

Vigdee’s animals craft kits each focus on a real endangered African species. The full lineup of DIY craft kits includes:

Kit 1: African Bush Elephant ($19.95, Introductory Price). Best for first time buyers. Children build an African elephant while learning why habitat loss threatens the world’s largest land mammal. This DIY craft kit introduces young learners to wildlife corridors and the human wildlife conflict elephants face daily.

Kit 2: Giant Pangolin ($24.95). The most popular craft kit for kids in the collection, chosen by thousands of families. Kids discover why the pangolin is the most trafficked mammal on Earth and learn about the illegal wildlife trade threatening this endangered species.

Kit 3: African Wild Dog ($27.95). An advanced build spotlighting one of Africa’s rarest predators, with fewer than 6,600 remaining in the wild. Children learn about pack dynamics and why habitat fragmentation is shrinking this endangered animal’s range.

Kit 4: Lappet Faced Vulture ($24.95). This kids craft kit highlights why scavengers are vital to healthy ecosystems and how poisoning and habitat destruction are driving this species toward extinction.

Kit 5: Cheetah ($24.95). Speed alone cannot save the cheetah. This educational craft kit teaches kids about genetic bottlenecks, human wildlife conflict, and cub mortality rates as high as 90% in some regions.

Kit 6: Nile Crocodile ($24.95). Children build one of the oldest surviving species on Earth and learn why fragile river ecosystems, pollution, and dam construction now threaten its survival.

What Is Inside Every Vigdee DIY Craft Kit

Each of Vigdee’s crafting kits for kids includes everything a child needs: a toolbox with scissors and glue, an illustrated pamphlet sharing the animal’s story and conservation status, an interactive keyring that plays real animal sounds and facts, a wooden frame and base for building and displaying the finished project, everyday upcycled materials used during the build, and velcro adhesives for optional wall display.

Subscription Plans

For families who want the full safari experience, Vigdee offers three subscription plans delivering a new animals craft kit each month.

The Starter plan is $32.95 per kit billed monthly.

The Quarterly plan is $29.95 per kit billed every three months.

The Bi Annual plan, the most popular option, is $24.95 per kit billed every six months, giving families the complete collection at the best value. All plans include free shipping within the United States, with the first kit shipped within three business days. Subscribers can pause or cancel at any time.

Gift Cards

Vigdee also offers personalized digital gift cards delivered via email, making it easy for grandparents, relatives, and friends to share the safari experience. Recipients can choose any DIY craft kit or subscription plan.

Why It Matters

In an era where children spend hours each day on screens, Vigdee offers a screen free alternative that combines STEM learning with artistic expression. Research shows that hands on, project based learning improves knowledge retention, creativity, and emotional engagement. By using eco friendly upcycled materials in every crafting kit, Vigdee reinforces the wildlife conservation message at the core of every product.

Expert Endorsement

Dr. Rebecca Landon, an education and child development expert, has endorsed the Vigdee approach: “Vigdee combines art and education in such a unique way. Kids and adults get to explore wildlife conservation while transforming everyday household items into stunning masterpiece crafts. It’s the perfect mix of creativity and knowledge.”

The Vigdee African Safari Collection of eco friendly DIY craft kits is available now exclusively at vigdee.com. These crafting kits range from $19.95 to $27.95 for individual purchases. Subscription plans start at $24.95 per kit. All orders include free shipping within the United States. Vigdee also offers bulk orders for educators and organizations looking for screen free educational activities.

What Is Vigdee | DIY Craft Kits That Teach Kids About Endangered Wildlife

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.