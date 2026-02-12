INSTANDA Announces Integrated Solution with ServiceNow to Deliver Seamless End-to-End Digital Insurance Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INSTANDA , a global provider of AI-enabled no-code insurance policy administration solutions, today announced an integrated offering with ServiceNow to deliver the digital strength and flexibility insurers need to thrive in a fast-changing market.As a ServiceNow Build Partner, the integrated solution provides:• Accelerated digital transformation by eliminating legacy constraints and enabling rapid product innovation• A seamless end-to-end digital insurance experience across the entire insurance value chain, uniting product configuration, servicing, and claims into one integrated solution• Streamlined operations through intelligent workflows that reduce manual effort and improve accuracy• Enhanced claims experiences with AI-driven triage, routing, and resolution• Scalable innovation that empowers insurers to adapt quickly to market demandTogether, INSTANDA and ServiceNow are setting a new standard for insurance technology—one that is fast, flexible, and future-ready.Derek Hill, Co-founder and Group Chief Revenue Officer at INSTANDA, added: “By bringing together INSTANDA’s no-code, configurable core policy administration platform with ServiceNow Workflow Solutions and digital capabilities, we’re giving MGAs and insurers the power to move faster, operate smarter, and engage customers at every touchpoint. This partnership is about enabling end-to-end transformation — from real-time product configuration to service to claims.”“For insurers, transformation isn’t just about speed — it’s about delivering measurable value with clarity and confidence,” said Nigel Walsh, Global Head of Insurance at ServiceNow. “Our partnership with INSTANDA demonstrates how AI-driven workflow automation can unlock new levels of agility and coordination across the entire insurance lifecycle. We’re empowering teams with real-time insights and intelligent workflows so they can focus on what truly matters: delivering faster resolutions, reducing cost, and creating exceptional, personalized experiences for customers.”As insurers face pressure to modernize legacy systems, manage complex risk portfolios, and meet evolving compliance requirements, this collaboration delivers a unified platform that accelerates digital transformation and drives measurable business outcomes.The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, INSTANDA develops and distributes applications with the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.About INSTANDASince 2015, INSTANDA has empowered insurance companies worldwide to rapidly adapt to customer and market demands through its AI-enabled no-code policy administration and distribution platform. Designed for seamless integration and unmatched configurability, INSTANDA enables insurers to create, manage, and optimize products and customer journeys at speed. Learn more at https://instanda.com ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.