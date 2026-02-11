EL CAPITXN Announces 'Who Killed El?' World Tour 2025–26 Dates in Mexico & North America

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDM Entertainment is pleased to confirm the Mexico and North America leg of the EL CAPITXN “Who Killed El?” World Tour 2025–26 , bringing the artist’s story-driven live production to five cities across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The run spotlights EL CAPITXN as a genre-blending performer and creator whose work is known for cinematic tension, sharp dynamics, and a concert format that emphasizes narrative as much as sound.Built around the “Who Killed El?” concept, the tour frames each show as an immersive chapter rather than a standard setlist. EL CAPITXN’s approach to live performance is rooted in pacing and atmosphere—moving between intensity and restraint, then returning with hooks and rhythmic turns designed to land in a room, not just on a playlist. Fans can expect a performance that reinforces his identity as both an artist and a builder of moments, with transitions and production choices shaped to sustain a throughline from opening to final encore.Beyond his own catalog, EL CAPITXN is also recognized internationally for his work behind the scenes, with production and songwriting credits associated with major releases and global acts across contemporary pop and K-pop. That dual perspective (artist and producer) brings a distinct edge to the live show: arrangement decisions feel intentional, vocal choices are staged for impact, and the overall structure reflects someone who understands how audiences experience a song in real time. The Mexico and North America dates extend a wider world tour designed to connect diverse fan communities through one shared language: the live moment.The confirmed Mexico and North America tour schedule is as follows:• March 3, 2026 — Los Angeles, CA — El Rey Theater• March 5, 2026 — Mexico City, Mexico — Foro28• March 8, 2026 — Vancouver, Canada — Aurum Event Center• March 13, 2026 — Calgary, Canada — Chinese Cultural Center• March 14, 2026 — New York, NY — The Marquee at Astoria Manor“El Capitxn’s tour represents a new chapter in global live music storytelling,” says a spokesperson for the tour. “These shows will not only celebrate his expansive body of work, but also connect diverse audiences through a powerful live performance unlike anything currently on tour.”Tickets are available now via official vendor links listed at https://elcapitxnworldtour.com/#tour . To follow CDM Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok: @cdmentph.About EL CAPITXNEL CAPITXN is a genre-blending artist whose work merges performance, production, and narrative into a signature live and recorded sound. Known for concept-driven releases and high-impact arrangements, he approaches songs as scenes, balancing melody, rhythm, and tension to create music that feels cinematic, direct, and emotionally charged. The “Who Killed El?” era expands that creative identity into a full-scale stage experience, designed to be felt as a cohesive story rather than a collection of singles.In addition to his solo artistry, EL CAPITXN has built an international reputation through credited work as a producer and songwriter across global pop and K-pop, contributing to projects associated with widely recognized artists and groups, including BTS, TXT, IU, Enhypen, AHOF, and PSY, among the few. That background informs the precision and pacing of his live performances, where structure, dynamics, and transitions are treated as essential elements of storytelling. The World Tour 2025–26 reflects that dual strength (artist and architect), bringing a distinctive concert experience to audiences across multiple regions and cultures.About CDM EntertainmentCDM Entertainment is a full-service live entertainment and touring company specializing in international tour production, live music promotion, and artist development across Asia, North America, and Latin America. Led by CEO Carmina Manuel, the company supports artists in building global touring presence while preserving artistic vision and delivering audience-focused live experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.